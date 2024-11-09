 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Can Amorim unite Man United?

While a decade of bad decisions, bad signings, underperformance and fractured spirit will require plenty of undoing at Old Trafford, sometimes you really do need just one man.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 22:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Ayon Sengupta
Ruben Amorim, five years younger than Ferguson was in 86-87 and nine to Klopp of 2015, comes with the promise of a future significantly brighter than the present for United fans. 
Ruben Amorim, five years younger than Ferguson was in 86-87 and nine to Klopp of 2015, comes with the promise of a future significantly brighter than the present for United fans.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ruben Amorim, five years younger than Ferguson was in 86-87 and nine to Klopp of 2015, comes with the promise of a future significantly brighter than the present for United fans.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Can one man fix Manchester United?

It’s the question every fan mutters, somewhere between a desperate prayer and a weary joke. Old Trafford feels like a monument to past glories, drenched in a melancholic gloom that only a 13th-place team with a negative goal difference can conjure.

The recent 1-1 draw against Chelsea, United’s fourth in this League campaign, left the club with just 12 points — its lowest tally after the first 10 matches since the 1986-87 season.

That season, however, was significant, as it saw the arrival of Alex Ferguson, an upcoming manager then with three Scottish and a European crown. Over the next 27 years, Ferguson’s presence alone seemed to have rearranged the team’s fortunes as United went on to win 13 Premier League and two Champions League titles.

Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy following the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2013 in Manchester, England.
Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy following the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2013 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy following the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2013 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Since he left in 2013, United has stumbled through nine managers (including interim managers), soon to be 10, like someone fumbling for a light switch in a dark room.

Team sport, of course, is meant to rely on the collective, on the way a group of players combine to achieve more than any individual might alone can.

But sometimes, it takes just one person to galvanise the lot of them — a man whose presence fills a stadium, whose character steers others toward success.

ALSO READ: Who is Ruben Amorim, Manchester United’s new manager? Achievements, tactics, playing style analysed

Someone who just doesn’t just manage a team but transforms it. It might be the charisma, the authority, or that mysterious knack for inspiring others to play like they’ve got something to prove.

Liverpool — United’s fiercest rival, whom Ferguson was happy to “knock right off their perch” — found that spark with Jurgen Klopp in 2015. With his grizzly warmth and booming laughter, the fun and pleasure flowed through Klopp and onto the Anfield pitch. Four-and-a-half years into his reign, Liverpool was at the top again, champion of England after a 30-year drought.

Jurgen Klopp, Adam Lallana and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool holds the Premier League Trophy celebrate winning the League Title during the presentation ceremony on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Jurgen Klopp, Adam Lallana and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool holds the Premier League Trophy celebrate winning the League Title during the presentation ceremony on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Jurgen Klopp, Adam Lallana and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool holds the Premier League Trophy celebrate winning the League Title during the presentation ceremony on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Its first championship since 1990 placed the German manager alongside other Anfield greats like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

Ruben Amorim, five years younger than Ferguson was in 86-87 and nine to Klopp of 2015, comes with the promise of a future significantly brighter than the present for United fans. Amorim broke the FC Porto-Benfica duopoly to win Portugal’s Primeira Liga twice during his four-year stay with Sporting CP. And he had drawn interest from both Liverpool and Manchester City as possible replacements for Klopp and Pep Guardiola, the two most iconoclastic managers of the era.

While a decade of bad decisions, bad signings, underperformance and fractured spirit will require plenty of undoing at Old Trafford, sometimes you really do need just one man. Not to fix everything, but to remind others that they could.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Ruben Amorim /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: NorthEast United climbs to third after 2-2 draw with Bengaluru; EBFC gets first point
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can Amorim unite Man United?
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz demolishes Bengaluru Bulls 29-40; Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans betas Puneri Paltan 34-33
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jaipur Sports Conclave: India got a wake up call against NZ but will win Border Gavaskar Trophy, says Ajay Jadeja
    Team Sportstar
  5. EBFC 0-0 MSC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Nine-man East Bengal holds Mohammedan SC to goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Can Amorim unite Man United?
    Ayon Sengupta
  2. A tale of contrasts between East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and the tightrope of football journalism in India
    Amitabha Das Sharma,Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aashin Prasad
  3. Rodri, king of the engine room, wins Ballon d’Or
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. The Barabanki sensation and tapping into the next generation
    Anish Pathiyil, Mayank
  5. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: NorthEast United climbs to third after 2-2 draw with Bengaluru; EBFC gets first point
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can Amorim unite Man United?
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz demolishes Bengaluru Bulls 29-40; Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans betas Puneri Paltan 34-33
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jaipur Sports Conclave: India got a wake up call against NZ but will win Border Gavaskar Trophy, says Ajay Jadeja
    Team Sportstar
  5. EBFC 0-0 MSC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Nine-man East Bengal holds Mohammedan SC to goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment