MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?

Under the tutelage of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and UFC legend Khabib, Usman Nurmagomedov has been turning heads since his Bellator debut in 2021.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 08:56 IST - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
Brain over brawn: Usman’s latest success in Bellator came against Alexander Shabliy, prevailing through a tactical approach, using his punches and kicks. The score read 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 in his favour.
Brain over brawn: Usman’s latest success in Bellator came against Alexander Shabliy, prevailing through a tactical approach, using his punches and kicks. The score read 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 in his favour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Brain over brawn: Usman’s latest success in Bellator came against Alexander Shabliy, prevailing through a tactical approach, using his punches and kicks. The score read 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 in his favour. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is often considered the pinnacle of mixed martial arts, with every MMA fighter either training toward or having a long-term plan to make it into the promotion.

However, Usman Nurmagomedov seems to stand out from the crowd.

‘Nurmagomedov’ is one of the most influential surnames in the UFC due to the legacy created by Khabib (below, carrying Usman) and the efforts of his cousin Umar. This could easily serve as Usman’s ticket into the championship, but he remains disparate.

Under the tutelage of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and Khabib — a retired, undefeated lightweight champion in his own right — Usman has been turning heads since his debut in Bellator (a promotion similar to the UFC) in 2021.

He claimed the Bellator Lightweight Championship with a decision win over Patricky Pitbull at Bellator 288 in November 2022. He then successfully retained his belt with a victory over Benson Henderson, followed by a no contest (win overturned) against former champion Brent Primus. So far, he remains unbeaten, boasting 18 wins, including eight knockouts and six submissions.

Big shoes to fill: ‘Nurmagomedov’ is one of the most influential surnames in the UFC due to the legacy created by Khabib (on ground) and the efforts of his cousin Umar. This could easily serve as Usman’s ticket into the championship, but he remains disparate. 
Big shoes to fill: ‘Nurmagomedov’ is one of the most influential surnames in the UFC due to the legacy created by Khabib (on ground) and the efforts of his cousin Umar. This could easily serve as Usman’s ticket into the championship, but he remains disparate.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Big shoes to fill: ‘Nurmagomedov’ is one of the most influential surnames in the UFC due to the legacy created by Khabib (on ground) and the efforts of his cousin Umar. This could easily serve as Usman’s ticket into the championship, but he remains disparate.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Usman’s latest success in Bellator came against Alexander Shabliy. Shabliy’s MMA journey began with karate, and he later added boxing and Muay Thai into his skill set at a young age. With a 5-0 record in the Bellator cage, including wins over Bobby King Primus and another former champion, Patricky Pitbull, Shabliy was a formidable contender heading into his fight with Usman at Bellator 301.

Despite the build-up, the duel lacked action and excitement, with Nurmagomedov prevailing through a tactical approach, using his punches and kicks. The score read 50-45, 49-46, 49-46 in his favour.

The 26-year-old Nurmagomedov described his Russian opponent as “such a tough guy”. He added, “I am happy with my victory and want to defend my title next in Dubai.”

If the champion defeats Paul Hughes in their upcoming October match, AJ McKee, a former Bellator featherweight champion, could be his next challenger.

While he may add another feather to his Bellator cap, will he eventually make his way to the UFC? Only time will tell.

Sean Brady walks the talk

In the final bout at UFC APEX, Sean Brady defeated former championship challenger Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision, marking the biggest victory of his career.

No match: Sean Brady (right) utilised a combination of well-timed strikes and patient punches to outmanoeuvre Gilbert Burns in the final bout at UFC APEX.
No match: Sean Brady (right) utilised a combination of well-timed strikes and patient punches to outmanoeuvre Gilbert Burns in the final bout at UFC APEX. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

No match: Sean Brady (right) utilised a combination of well-timed strikes and patient punches to outmanoeuvre Gilbert Burns in the final bout at UFC APEX. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Throughout the five rounds, Burns landed a few clean shots, but Brady, based in Philadelphia, was the more active fighter. He utilised a combination of well-timed strikes and patient punches to outmanoeuvre the Brazilian veteran. For most of the fight, Brady dictated the pace, setting the terms of engagement and proving to be the more effective fighter overall. Anytime Burns gained momentum, Brady worked to close the distance and regain control.

The three judges scored the bout in favour of Brady, who has now won three consecutive fights after suffering his only career defeat to current champion Belal Muhammad in Abu Dhabi two years ago. After this victory over the battle-tested Burns, combined with his impressive performance against Kelvin Gastelum last year, Brady should be in title contention in the fiercely competitive welterweight division.

Meanwhile, the all-Brazilian flyweight clash between Natalia Silva and Jessica Andrade lived up to its billing, with Silva claiming the biggest win of her career in the co-main event.

With her unanimous decision victory, Silva moved to 6-0 inside the Octagon, extending her overall winning streak to 12 and establishing herself as a top contender.

Related Topics

MMA /

UFC /

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
  2. Plyometrics: What is it and how to do it, what are the benefits
    Ramji Srinivasan
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8 vs India D; action to begin at 9:30 am
    Team Sportstar
  4. Patriotism vs fairplay in sports: Where do we draw the line?
    Suresh Menon
  5. Irish Open 2024: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian bronze medallists at Para Games
    Nihit Sachdeva,Kavita Menon,Anish Pathiyil,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Netra V,Saikat Chakraborty
  3. India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian silver medallists at Para Games
    Nihit Sachdeva,Anish Pathiyil,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Netra V,Kavita Menon
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian gold medallists at Para Games
    Netra V,Kavita Menon,Saikat Chakraborty,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The ‘Nurmagomedov’ legacy is glorious, but what does the future hold for Usman after Bellator win?
    Nigamanth P
  2. Plyometrics: What is it and how to do it, what are the benefits
    Ramji Srinivasan
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8 vs India D; action to begin at 9:30 am
    Team Sportstar
  4. Patriotism vs fairplay in sports: Where do we draw the line?
    Suresh Menon
  5. Irish Open 2024: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment