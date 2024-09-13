India fielding coach T. Dilip on training with variable-weight balls to counter cross-winds during T20 WC and evolving throwing, diving techniques

It’s been over two months since India’s T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean, and the team now has a new support staff, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, a familiar face remains in the dressing room — fielding coach T. Dilip, who continues in his role from the previous regime.

In this chat, Dilip talks about that memorable World Cup final, modern fielding, coaching an elite bunch, and what makes Ravindra Jadeja such a gun fielder.

The crosswind was a big factor at all venues in the Caribbean, including the final. How did the boys train for it? Were there any specific instructions given to the boundary riders?

We recognised early on that adapting to these conditions would be key to maintaining our fielding standards. Boundary riders were particularly focused on, as they are most affected by the crosswind. We emphasised the importance of tracking the ball and adjusting their positions based on the wind’s influence.

This involved drills where they had to take high catches using “variable-weight balls.” We also stressed the importance of effective communication between the boundary riders and infielders.

Suryakumar Yadav’s catch has been touted as one of the best under pressure, if not the best. If you could describe your reaction, as well as the dressing room’s response, as David Miller played that shot.

I wasn’t in the dressing room when SKY took that phenomenal catch — I was on the boundary, closely observing the game. The moment Miller played that shot, my heart skipped a beat as the ball went up in the air. Watching SKY position himself perfectly and execute the catch under immense pressure was an amazing feeling. My immediate reaction was pure elation, knowing that this catch could be a game-changer for us.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav took an incredible catch to dismiss David Miller for 21 in the final over of the T20 World Cup final in Barbados against South Africa. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Rohit Sharma usually fields inside the circle, but that day in the final, as Hardik came on to bowl the 20th over, we saw him stationed at long on. Was there a particular reason for that, or was it just a gut call?

One of the reasons Rohit is such a valuable asset to our fielding unit is his versatility. He’s comfortable fielding anywhere on the ground, whether it’s inside the circle or on the boundary. We needed a fielder with experience, someone who could stay composed under pressure. In addition, it was a way of saving time. Because in T20 cricket every second counts as there is a specific time limit to finish the overs.

Given the squad was just coming out of the IPL, where the outfields were generally pretty lush and green, how different was it training the guys for fielding on the grounds, especially in the USA? Is there a distinct change in methods of practice?

The outfields in the USA can vary significantly, with the grounds having softer, sand-based surfaces. This required us to adapt our training methods to ensure the players were aware of the challenges. One of the key adjustments was maintaining our attacking approach on the outfield but also being aware of the consequences of diving. We incorporated more drills that simulated taking good routes to the ball.

Batsmen often have to change mindsets when they switch formats. Does it apply to fielding as well?

In all formats, the fundamental skills of fielding remain the same, but the application and intensity vary. In T20 cricket, the pace of the game is incredibly fast, and fielding becomes an intense, high-energy activity. Fielders need to be prepared for quick reactions and rapid sprints. For ODIs, while the intensity is slightly lower than in T20s, the emphasis is on maintaining consistency over a longer period. Fielders need to be versatile, often switching between saving singles and cutting off boundaries. In Test cricket, the requirements shift significantly. Fielders need to display a high level of concentration and patience, as the game can stretch over days. The physical and mental endurance to stay focused for long periods is crucial.

Talking of athletic ability, we’ve seen some incredible boundary catches in the World Cup. What is the key to being a good boundary rider?

Firstly, athleticism is paramount. But being a great boundary rider goes beyond just physical attributes. Rope awareness is crucial — knowing exactly where you are in relation to the boundary rope can make the difference between saving runs and conceding them. Anticipating the batter’s tendencies is another key aspect, as it allows the fielder to position themselves strategically. Finally, understanding the density of the air and how it affects the ball’s travel is key. In different conditions, it may travel faster or slower through the air.

What makes someone like Jadeja such a good fielder?

His speed, anticipation, and ability to react quickly are remarkable, allowing him to cover ground and respond instantly to the ball. His natural athleticism gives him the foundation to excel in various fielding positions, whether inside the circle or patrolling the boundary. Moreover, Jadeja’s throwing arm is a significant asset. He has one of the most powerful and accurate arms in the game, capable of hitting the stumps from almost any position on the field.

“Jadeja’s throwing arm is a significant asset,” says India fielding coach, T. Dilip. | Photo Credit: AP

How much have throwing and diving techniques evolved over the last five years?

These techniques have evolved a lot, and credit goes to the incredible improvement in ground conditions, especially here in India. The BCCI has done a fantastic job ensuring that our grounds are maintained to the highest standards, which allows players to execute these skills with greater confidence. These advancements aren’t just about the techniques but also about the overall fitness and strength that our players have built over the years. When you slide and dive, you’re creating opportunities to make an impact, whether it’s turning a single into a run-out chance or stopping a boundary that could shift momentum.

Can cricketers make significant improvements after a certain stage?

I believe that while natural athleticism might peak at a younger age, the experience and game awareness that come with age can actually enhance a fielder’s effectiveness. We’ve seen senior players continue to set high standards in the field because they understand the importance of positioning, angles, and quick decision-making. Additionally, those who played multiple sports in their younger years often develop a broader range of cognitive skills.

Is a fielder’s position determined according to the batsman at the crease?

This decision is influenced by detailed analysis and understanding of the batsman’s strengths, weaknesses, and playing tendencies. For instance, if a batsman is known for playing certain shots frequently, like cover drives or sweeps, fielders are positioned strategically to counter it. For example, while one player may play the cover drive square of the wicket, another might tend to play it finer. The fielder’s position is adjusted accordingly to anticipate and cut off potential scoring areas.

Is there any area that Indian fielders need to improve in?

Fielding is a critical aspect that requires constant attention. In any team, the goal is always to seek continuous improvement. Our team believes in maintaining high standards and constantly evolving. Every match and practice session is an opportunity to learn and get better.