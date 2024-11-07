Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: TM 300/7 vs Assam; Mumbai in control vs Odisha after Shreyas Iyer’s 150

- November 07, 2024 09:09Wriddhiman Saha - I feel fortunate and proud
Wriddhiman Saha smiles when told that he is among the best pure wicketkeepers of his era. “I feel good when you say that,” Saha, who will retire at the end of this season, stated.
- November 07, 2024 08:52Assam vs TN
Tamil Nadu gets to 300. Sonau Yadav and Mohamed Ali are at the crease for the visiting team. TN 300/7
- November 07, 2024 08:49Andre Siddarth to the rescue
C. Andre Siddarth is all of 18 but seems to have a mature head on the young shoulders. The Tamil Nadu batter came to the team’s rescue in tricky conditions on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Assam.
- November 07, 2024 08:38Live streaming info
The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website.
- November 07, 2024 08:29Day 1 scores
Maharashtra vs Services - SER 239/4
Mumbai vs Odisha - MUM 385/3
Gujarat vs Pondicherry - PND 254/4
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh - HP 263/6
Rajasthan vs Hyderabad - HYD 261/5
Karnataka vs Bengal - BEN 249/5
Haryana vs Punjab - HAR 114 all-out | PUN 90/5
Kerala vs UP - UP 162 all-out | KER 82/2
Chandigarh vs Delhi - DEL 276 all-out | CHG 62/1
Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur - MAN 266 all-out
Mizoram vs Goa - GOA 322/3
Chhattisgarh vs Railways - CHG 252/3
Andhra vs Uttarakhand - UTT 232/1
Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh - MP 381/4
Jharkhand vs Saurashtra - JHA 247/7
Tripura vs Baroda - BAR 157/4
Assam vs Tamil Nadu - TN 299/7
Meghalaya vs J&K - MEG 73 all-out | J&K 125/6
Nagaland vs Sikkim - SKM 157/7
- November 07, 2024 08:25Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of Ranji Trophy round 4 fixtures. Stay tuned for live updates.
