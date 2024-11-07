 />
Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: TM 300/7 vs Assam; Mumbai in control vs Odisha after Shreyas Iyer’s 150

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Follow for all LIVE score updates from the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country.

Updated : Nov 07, 2024 09:15 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE updates of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country. 

  • November 07, 2024 09:15
    Tightly-contested opening day for Delhi and Chandigarh

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Birla takes six for Chandigarh, Delhi’s Dhull hits ton on hard-fought opening day

    Yash Dhull’s 121 runs helped Delhi get to 276 after it won the toss and opted to bat against the host Chandigarh.

  • November 07, 2024 09:09
    Wriddhiman Saha - I feel fortunate and proud

    Wriddhiman Saha smiles when told that he is among the best pure wicketkeepers of his era. “I feel good when you say that,” Saha, who will retire at the end of this season, stated.

    Ranji Trophy: I feel fortunate and proud that I played 40 Tests, says Wriddhiman Saha

    Despite not finding a permanent spot in the Indian team due to M.S. Dhoni’s presence, Saha maintains he is fortunate for earning a Test cap.

  • November 07, 2024 08:58
    Kerala in control

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena torments Uttar Pradesh with a five-wicket haul on day 1

    Jalaj Saxena picked five to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 162, and became the only player to score 6000 runs and pick 400 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

  • November 07, 2024 08:52
    Assam vs TN

    Tamil Nadu gets to 300. Sonau Yadav and Mohamed Ali are at the crease for the visiting team. TN 300/7

  • November 07, 2024 08:49
    Andre Siddarth to the rescue

    C. Andre Siddarth is all of 18 but seems to have a mature head on the young shoulders. The Tamil Nadu batter came to the team’s rescue in tricky conditions on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy clash against Assam.

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Team man Andre Siddarth comes to Tamil Nadu’s rescue once again

    Andre, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in the season opener against Saurashtra, scored a 163-ball 94 to put his team in control after a poor start against Assam.

  • November 07, 2024 08:38
    Live streaming info

    The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.

    The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 3 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website. 

  • November 07, 2024 08:29
    Day 1 scores

    Maharashtra vs Services - SER 239/4 

    Mumbai vs Odisha - MUM 385/3 

    Gujarat vs Pondicherry - PND 254/4 

    Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh - HP 263/6

    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad - HYD 261/5 

    Karnataka vs Bengal - BEN 249/5 

    Haryana vs Punjab - HAR 114 all-out | PUN 90/5 

    Kerala vs UP - UP 162 all-out | KER 82/2 

    Chandigarh vs Delhi - DEL 276 all-out | CHG 62/1 

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur - MAN 266 all-out 

    Mizoram vs Goa - GOA 322/3 

    Chhattisgarh vs Railways - CHG 252/3 

    Andhra vs Uttarakhand - UTT 232/1 

    Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh - MP 381/4 

    Jharkhand vs Saurashtra - JHA 247/7 

    Tripura vs Baroda - BAR 157/4 

    Assam vs Tamil Nadu - TN 299/7 

    Meghalaya vs J&K - MEG 73 all-out | J&K 125/6 

    Nagaland vs Sikkim - SKM 157/7

  • November 07, 2024 08:25
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of Ranji Trophy round 4 fixtures. Stay tuned for live updates. 

