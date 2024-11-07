 />
AUS A vs IND A: Dhruv Jurel scores fighting 80 in second unofficial Test against Australia A

The 23-year-old was drafted into the India A squad ahead of the second game of the tour to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning in Perth on November 22.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 10:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dhruv Jurel of India A bats.
Dhruv Jurel of India A bats. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Dhruv Jurel of India A bats. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dhruv Jurel scored a fighting fifty during the first innings of the 2nd unofficial Test between India A and Australia A being played in Melbourne on Thursday.

Jurel hit a 186-ball 80 with the help of two sixes, including a pick up shot off Scott Boland, and six fours before Nathan McSweeney got him out caught.

The wicketkeeper-batter came at the crease when India A was in a deep trouble, struggling at 11/4 inside first three overs of the game.

He added 53 runs for the fifth wicket with Devdutt Padikkal to rebuild the innings, playing the ball late and leaving anything which was outside off.

Jurel then added 39 with Nitish Kumar Reddy for the sixth wicket and another 36 runs with number 10 batter Prasidh Krishna to make sure India A’s score goes past 150-run mark.

India A was eventually bowled out for 161.

The 23-year-old was drafted into the India A squad ahead of the second game of the tour to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning in Perth on November 22.

