India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A looks to level series against AUS A; Toss at 4:30 am IST

IND A vs AUS A Live score: Catch the scores and updates from Day 1 of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A at the MCG in Melbourne on Thursday.

Updated : Nov 07, 2024 04:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Sai Sudharsan of India A bats during day two of the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena.
Sai Sudharsan of India A bats during day two of the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena. | Photo Credit: ALBERT PEREZ
lightbox-info

Sai Sudharsan of India A bats during day two of the match between Australia A and India A at Great Barrier Reef Arena. | Photo Credit: ALBERT PEREZ

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Melbourne. 

  • November 07, 2024 03:59
    MATCH PREVIEW

    IND A vs AUS A, 2nd unofficial Test: KL Rahul’s form in focus as India A gets the MCG experience

    Having been dropped midway through the home Tests against New Zealand, the Indian selectors decided to send Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel for the second ‘A’ Test.

  • November 07, 2024 03:44
    Here are the answers to some FAQs!

    Where will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

    The second unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

    When will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

    The first unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will begin on November 7, Thursday, at 5:00 am IST.

    Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?

    The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app and website as well as Star Sports 1 and 1 HD channels in India.

  • November 07, 2024 03:33
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the 2nd unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Melbourne. Stay Tuned for all the updates and live commentary from the game!

