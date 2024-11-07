India A vs Australia A Live Score, 2nd unofficial Test: IND A looks to level series against AUS A; Toss at 4:30 am IST

- November 07, 2024 03:59MATCH PREVIEW
Where will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?
The second unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.
When will the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?
The first unofficial Test match between Australia A and India A will begin on November 7, Thursday, at 5:00 am IST.
Where to watch the Australia A vs India A second unofficial Test take place?
The match will be LIVE streamed via the Cricket Australia app and website as well as Star Sports 1 and 1 HD channels in India.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the 2nd unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Melbourne. Stay Tuned for all the updates and live commentary from the game!
