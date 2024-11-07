 />
Champions League 2024-24: Calhanoglu penalty helps Inter end Arsenal’s unbeaten UCL run

The win keeps Inter fifth in the standings with 10 points in four matches and on course for direct qualification to the knockout rounds. Arsenal stays 12th with seven points in the same number of outings. ,

Published : Nov 07, 2024 03:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal.
Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP
Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu maintained his incredible penalty record as his spot-kick secured a 1-0 victory for the Italians over Arsenal, which suffered its first loss in this Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Neither side had conceded a goal in their opening three games in the competition. However, Arsenal’s defence was finally breached in an unfortunate fashion at the stroke of halftime after a harsh handball decision against Mikel Merino.

Since joining Inter, Calhanoglu has converted 19 out of 19 penalties in all competitions.

AS IT HAPPENED: Inter vs Arsenal highlights

Arsenal laid siege to the Inter goal in the second half, with Kai Havertz denied by home keeper Yann Sommer and having another effort deflected just wide, but Inter defended superbly to move to 10 points from four games.

The win keeps Inter fifth in the standings with 10 points in four matches and on course for direct qualification to the knockout rounds. Arsenal stays 12th with seven points in the same number of outings. ,

Inter Milan /

Arsenal /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

