Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 1: Mumbai loses early wicket vs Odisha; TN three-down vs Assam

- November 06, 2024 12:03Haryana vs Punjab
Haryana in deep trouble as it loses half its batting order for 65. Nishant Sindhu was the fifth wicket to fall. Jass Inder picks up his first. HAR 67/5 at Lunch
- November 06, 2024 11:54Kerala vs UP
Basil Thampi takes his first wicket of the day. UP loses Sameer Rizvi for 1. Kerala dominates the first session. UP 58/4
- November 06, 2024 11:52Maharashtra vs Services
Solid batting from Services openers Suraj Vashisht and SG Rohilla against Maharashtra. SER 107/0
- November 06, 2024 11:48Chandigarh vs Delhi
Delhi loses two quick wickets as Sanat Sangwan and Himmat Singh fall in back-to-back overs. DEL 87/3
Update: Sanat Sangwan charges at left-arm spinner Nishunk Birla but misses and gets bowled. -Vivek Krishna
- November 06, 2024 11:43Meghalaya vs J&K
Meghalaya all-out for 73. Auqib Nabi and Adib Mushtaq with fifers for J&K.
- November 06, 2024 11:35Jharkhand vs Saurashtra
Jharkhand gets to Lunch at 115/1 vs Saurashtra. Sharandeep Singh batting at 42.
- November 06, 2024 11:30Haryana vs Punjab
Punjab’s Emanjot Singh gets opener Lakshya Dalal to egde the ball back into his stumps. That’s four down for Haryana and a third wicket for Emanjot. HAR 48/4
- November 06, 2024 11:29Bihar vs MP
Sachin Kumar Singh strikes for Bihar as Madhya Pradesh loses Himanshu Mantri. MP 101/2
- November 06, 2024 11:26Kerala vs UP
Jalaj Saxena picks up his second wicket, removing opener Madhav Kaushik for 13. UP 55/3
- November 06, 2024 11:23ASM vs TN - Lunch
Tamil Nadu gets to 130/3 at Lunch, with Vijay Shankar and Andre Siddarth out in the middle.
- November 06, 2024 11:19Jharkhand vs Saurashtra
Jharkhand loses its first wicket just after it crosses the 100-run mark. Utkarsh Singh is removed by Hiten Kanbi for 26. JHA 106/1
- November 06, 2024 11:14Chandigarh vs Delhi
Yash Dhull gets to his fifty as Delhi pushes on after losing Anuj Rawat early. DEL 77/1
- November 06, 2024 11:08Kerala vs UP
Kerala strikes again! This time, K M Asif removes No. 3 batter Priyam Garg (1). UP 30/2
- November 06, 2024 11:0450Fifty up for Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar continues his good nick. Gets to his fifty in quick time with a six and a four. TN 126/3
- November 06, 2024 10:57Kerala vs UP
Jalaj Saxena with the breakthrough for Kerala. UP skipper Aryan Juyal is bowled for 23. UP 29/1
- November 06, 2024 10:53Karnataka vs Bengal
Second scalp for V Koushik as he nabs Sudip Kumar Gharami. Bengal reduced to 21/2 in Bengaluru.
- November 06, 2024 10:35Kerala vs UP
Basil Thampi has bowled five overs so far and has conceded zero runs. FIVE MAIDENS!
- November 06, 2024 10:34Rajasthan vs Hyderabad
- November 06, 2024 10:33Haryana vs Punjab
Another wicket down for Haryana. Mayank Shandilya is caught at slip. HAR 26/2
- November 06, 2024 10:25Haryana vs Punjab
Ankit Kumar is out! After a steady start to the innings, Haryana loses its skipper. An outside edge that carries to the keeper means Ankit has to depart for 8. HAR 19/1
- November 06, 2024 10:19Assam vs TN
Third wicket for Assam in the opening session. Darshan Rajbangshi gets his second as he dismisses Pradosh Ranjan Paul.
- November 06, 2024 10:02Ayush Mhatre departs!
- November 06, 2024 10:01Kerala vs UP
Patient start from the UP openers against Kerala. Just six runs from the first seven overs.
- November 06, 2024 09:49Chandigarh vs Delhi
- November 06, 2024 09:44Karnataka vs Bengal
Bengal’s Shuvam Dey is dismissed for a duck by Karnataka’s Koushik V. BEN 0/1
- November 06, 2024 09:40Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh
Vidarbha strikes first as Himachal Pradesh loses wicket early. HP 5/1
- November 06, 2024 09:38Toss updates
Group A
Meghalaya vs Jammu & Kashmir - J&K opts to bowl
Tripura vs Baroda - Delayed due to overnight rain
Maharastra vs Services - Services opts to bat
Mumbai vs Odisha - ODI opts to bowl
Group B
Rajasthan vs Hyderabad - HYD opts to bat
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh - VID opts to bowl
Gujarat vs Puducherry - GUJ opts to bowl
Andhra vs Uttarakhand - UTT opts to bat
Group C
Karnataka vs Bengal - KAR opts to bowl
Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh - MP opts to bat
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh - KER opts to bowl
Haryana vs Punjab - HAR opts to bat
Group D
Assam vs Tamil Nadu - ASM opts to bowl
Chandigarh vs Delhi - DEL opts to bat
Chhattisgarh vs Railways - RLY opts to bowl
Jharkhand vs Saurashtra - SAU opts to bowl
- November 06, 2024 09:27Mumbai vs Odisha
- November 06, 2024 09:11Kerala vs UP
Kerala has won the toss and elects to bowl first.
- November 06, 2024 09:11Tripura vs Baroda
Match has been delayed due to overnight rain.
- November 06, 2024 09:02Assam vs TN
TN loses both its openers early. Darshan Rajbhangsi and Mukhtar Hussain taking a wicket apiece for Assam. TN 13/2
- November 06, 2024 08:54Jharkhand vs Saurashtra
Saurashtra wins the toss and elects to field first.
- November 06, 2024 08:40Mumbai vs Odisha Preview
- November 06, 2024 08:36Assam vs TN Preview
- November 06, 2024 08:36Assam vs TN
Assam won the toss and elects to field.
- November 06, 2024 08:31Kerala vs UP Preview
Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large
The rain, which has been stalking both Kerala and Uttar Pradesh this season, is likely to thwart the teams from gathering maximum points in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter which begins at the St. Xavier’s College ground on Wednesday.
- November 06, 2024 08:27Ranji Trophy Round 4 LIVE streaming info
When to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?
The match between Baroda and Tripura, is scheduled to commence at 8:45 am IST. All the other 18 matches will kick off at 9:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 6.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?
The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.
The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from this round.
- November 06, 2024 08:24Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Preview
- November 06, 2024 08:11RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (ELITE)
Group A
Meghalaya vs Jammu & Kashmir, Shillong - 9:30 AM IST
Tripura vs Baroda, Agartala - 8:45 AM IST
Maharastra vs Services, Pune - 9:30 AM IST
Mumbai vs Odisha, Mumbai - 9:30 AM IST
Group B
Rajasthan vs Hyderabad, Jaipur - 9:30 AM IST
Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Nagput - 9:30 AM IST
Gujarat vs Puducherry, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST
Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Vizianagaram - 9:30 AM IST
Group C
Karnataka vs Bengal, Bengaluru - 9:30 AM IST
Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh, Patna - 9:30 AM IST
Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram - 9:30 AM IST
Haryana vs Punjab, Rohtak - 9:30 AM IST
Group D
Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Guwahati - 9:30 AM IST
Chandigarh vs Delhi, Chandigarh - 9:30 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs Railways - 9:30 AM IST
Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Ranchi - 9:30 AM IST
- November 06, 2024 08:01Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of Ranji Trophy fourth round.
