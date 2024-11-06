MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 1: Mumbai loses early wicket vs Odisha; TN three-down vs Assam

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Follow for all LIVE score updates from the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country.

Updated : Nov 06, 2024 12:08 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy season with matches happening across the country. 

  • November 06, 2024 12:03
    Haryana vs Punjab

    Haryana in deep trouble as it loses half its batting order for 65. Nishant Sindhu was the fifth wicket to fall. Jass Inder picks up his first. HAR 67/5 at Lunch

  • November 06, 2024 11:54
    Kerala vs UP

    Basil Thampi takes his first wicket of the day. UP loses Sameer Rizvi for 1. Kerala dominates the first session. UP 58/4

  • November 06, 2024 11:52
    Maharashtra vs Services

    Solid batting from Services openers Suraj Vashisht and SG Rohilla against Maharashtra. SER 107/0

  • November 06, 2024 11:48
    Chandigarh vs Delhi

    Delhi loses two quick wickets as Sanat Sangwan and Himmat Singh fall in back-to-back overs. DEL 87/3

    Update: Sanat Sangwan charges at left-arm spinner Nishunk Birla but misses and gets bowled. -Vivek Krishna

  • November 06, 2024 11:43
    Meghalaya vs J&K

    Meghalaya all-out for 73. Auqib Nabi and Adib Mushtaq with fifers for J&K. 

  • November 06, 2024 11:35
    Jharkhand vs Saurashtra

    Jharkhand gets to Lunch at 115/1 vs Saurashtra. Sharandeep Singh batting at 42. 

  • November 06, 2024 11:30
    Haryana vs Punjab

    Punjab’s Emanjot Singh gets opener Lakshya Dalal to egde the ball back into his stumps. That’s four down for Haryana and a third wicket for Emanjot. HAR 48/4

  • November 06, 2024 11:29
    Bihar vs MP

    Sachin Kumar Singh strikes for Bihar as Madhya Pradesh loses Himanshu Mantri. MP 101/2

  • November 06, 2024 11:26
    Kerala vs UP

    Jalaj Saxena picks up his second wicket, removing opener Madhav Kaushik for 13. UP 55/3

  • November 06, 2024 11:23
    ASM vs TN - Lunch

    Tamil Nadu gets to 130/3 at Lunch, with Vijay Shankar and Andre Siddarth out in the middle. 

  • November 06, 2024 11:19
    Jharkhand vs Saurashtra

    Jharkhand loses its first wicket just after it crosses the 100-run mark. Utkarsh Singh is removed by Hiten Kanbi for 26. JHA 106/1

  • November 06, 2024 11:14
    Chandigarh vs Delhi

    Yash Dhull gets to his fifty as Delhi pushes on after losing Anuj Rawat early. DEL 77/1

  • November 06, 2024 11:08
    Kerala vs UP

    Kerala strikes again! This time, K M Asif removes No. 3 batter Priyam Garg (1). UP 30/2

  • November 06, 2024 11:04
    50
    Fifty up for Vijay Shankar

    Vijay Shankar continues his good nick. Gets to his fifty in quick time with a six and a four. TN 126/3

  • November 06, 2024 10:57
    Kerala vs UP

    Jalaj Saxena with the breakthrough for Kerala. UP skipper Aryan Juyal is bowled for 23. UP 29/1

  • November 06, 2024 10:53
    Karnataka vs Bengal

    Second scalp for V Koushik as he nabs Sudip Kumar Gharami. Bengal reduced to 21/2 in Bengaluru. 

  • November 06, 2024 10:35
    Kerala vs UP

    Basil Thampi has bowled five overs so far and has conceded zero runs. FIVE MAIDENS!

  • November 06, 2024 10:34
    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad
  • November 06, 2024 10:33
    Haryana vs Punjab

    Another wicket down for Haryana. Mayank Shandilya is caught at slip. HAR 26/2

  • November 06, 2024 10:25
    Haryana vs Punjab

    Ankit Kumar is out! After a steady start to the innings, Haryana loses its skipper. An outside edge that carries to the keeper means Ankit has to depart for 8. HAR 19/1

  • November 06, 2024 10:19
    Assam vs TN

    Third wicket for Assam in the opening session. Darshan Rajbangshi gets his second as he dismisses Pradosh Ranjan Paul. 

  • November 06, 2024 10:02
    Ayush Mhatre departs!
  • November 06, 2024 10:01
    Kerala vs UP

    Patient start from the UP openers against Kerala. Just six runs from the first seven overs. 

  • November 06, 2024 09:49
    Chandigarh vs Delhi
  • November 06, 2024 09:44
    Karnataka vs Bengal

    Bengal’s Shuvam Dey is dismissed for a duck by Karnataka’s Koushik V. BEN 0/1

  • November 06, 2024 09:40
    Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh

    Vidarbha strikes first as Himachal Pradesh loses wicket early. HP 5/1

  • November 06, 2024 09:38
    Toss updates

    Group A

    Meghalaya vs Jammu & Kashmir - J&K opts to bowl

    Tripura vs Baroda - Delayed due to overnight rain 

    Maharastra vs Services - Services opts to bat

    Mumbai vs Odisha - ODI opts to bowl

    Group B

    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad - HYD opts to bat

    Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh - VID opts to bowl

    Gujarat vs Puducherry - GUJ opts to bowl

    Andhra vs Uttarakhand - UTT opts to bat

    Group C

    Karnataka vs Bengal - KAR opts to bowl

    Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh - MP opts to bat

    Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh - KER opts to bowl

    Haryana vs Punjab - HAR opts to bat

    Group D

    Assam vs Tamil Nadu - ASM opts to bowl

    Chandigarh vs Delhi - DEL opts to bat

    Chhattisgarh vs Railways - RLY opts to bowl

    Jharkhand vs Saurashtra - SAU opts to bowl

  • November 06, 2024 09:27
    Mumbai vs Odisha
  • November 06, 2024 09:11
    Kerala vs UP

    Kerala has won the toss and elects to bowl first.

  • November 06, 2024 09:11
    Tripura vs Baroda

    Match has been delayed due to overnight rain. 

  • November 06, 2024 09:02
    Assam vs TN

    TN loses both its openers early. Darshan Rajbhangsi and Mukhtar Hussain taking a wicket apiece for Assam. TN 13/2

  • November 06, 2024 08:54
    Jharkhand vs Saurashtra

    Saurashtra wins the toss and elects to field first. 

  • November 06, 2024 08:47
    Delhi vs Chandigarh Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Focus on Delhi’s batting unit in clash against Chandigarh 

    Delhi’s batting department will have to get its act together when it faces Chandigarh in the Ranji Trophy clash starting here on Wednesday.

  • November 06, 2024 08:40
    Mumbai vs Odisha Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha

    Mumbai will be hoping for Shreyas to boost the side ahead of the encounter against Odisha on Wednesday and stabilise its topsy-turvy Ranji Trophy campaign.

  • November 06, 2024 08:36
    Assam vs TN Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu hopes to topple struggling Assam with captain Sai Kishore back in squad

    Though Tamil Nadu will be without the services of B. Sai Sudharsan and B. Indrajith, both playing for India-A in Australia, it has enough firepower to dominate Assam.

  • November 06, 2024 08:36
    Assam vs TN

    Assam won the toss and elects to field. 

  • November 06, 2024 08:31
    Kerala vs UP Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2024-2025: Kerala hosts UP with rain threat looming large

    The rain, which has been stalking both Kerala and Uttar Pradesh this season, is likely to thwart the teams from gathering maximum points in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter which begins at the St. Xavier’s College ground on Wednesday.

  • November 06, 2024 08:27
    Ranji Trophy Round 4 LIVE streaming info

    When to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?

    The match between Baroda and Tripura, is scheduled to commence at 8:45 am IST. All the other 18 matches will kick off at 9:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 6.

    Where to watch Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches?

    The LIVE telecast of select Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches can be found on the Sports18 Network’s TV channels.

    The LIVE stream of select Ranji Trophy Round 4 matches can be found on JioCinema app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates from this round.

  • November 06, 2024 08:24
    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Preview

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rajasthan sweats on Khaleel, Chahar’s absence as it hosts Hyderabad

    Rajasthan and Hyderabad would be eager to wiggle out of Elite Group B’s mid-table clutter when they lock horns in a fourth-round fixture of the Ranji Trophy from Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

  • November 06, 2024 08:11
    RANJI TROPHY 2024-25 SCHEDULE - ROUND 4 (ELITE)

    Group A

    Meghalaya vs Jammu & Kashmir, Shillong - 9:30 AM IST

    Tripura vs Baroda, Agartala - 8:45 AM IST

    Maharastra vs Services, Pune - 9:30 AM IST

    Mumbai vs Odisha, Mumbai - 9:30 AM IST

    Group B

    Rajasthan vs Hyderabad, Jaipur - 9:30 AM IST

    Vidarbha vs Himachal Pradesh, Nagput - 9:30 AM IST

    Gujarat vs Puducherry, Ahmedabad - 9:30 AM IST

    Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Vizianagaram - 9:30 AM IST

    Group C

    Karnataka vs Bengal, Bengaluru - 9:30 AM IST

    Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh, Patna - 9:30 AM IST

    Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram - 9:30 AM IST

    Haryana vs Punjab, Rohtak - 9:30 AM IST

    Group D

    Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Guwahati - 9:30 AM IST

    Chandigarh vs Delhi, Chandigarh - 9:30 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh vs Railways - 9:30 AM IST

    Jharkhand vs Saurashtra, Ranchi - 9:30 AM IST

  • November 06, 2024 08:01
    Welcome!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of Ranji Trophy fourth round.

