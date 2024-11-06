MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada’s Andreescu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Tennis Canada said that while Andreescu’s recent results are a step in the right direction, rest and recovery are crucial in order for the 2019 U.S. Open winner to return to the circuit in top form.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 07:26 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bianca Andreescu will not be part of Canada’s bid to defend its Billie Jean King Cup title.
Bianca Andreescu will not be part of Canada’s bid to defend its Billie Jean King Cup title. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bianca Andreescu will not be part of Canada’s bid to defend its Billie Jean King Cup title. | Photo Credit: AP

Bianca Andreescu will not be part of Canada’s bid to defend its Billie Jean King Cup title as the former U.S. Open champion has withdrawn from the event, Tennis Canada said on Tuesday.

Andreescu, who has battled injuries throughout the season, returned to action for the first time since the 2024 U.S. Open when she played two October events in Japan, including a run to the quarterfinals of a WTA-500 event in Tokyo.

Tennis Canada said that while Andreescu’s recent results are a step in the right direction, rest and recovery are crucial in order for the 2019 U.S. Open winner to return to the circuit in top form.

READ | WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek loses to Gauff in group stage, Sabalenka set to finish the year as World No. 1

As reigning champions, Canada received an automatic berth into the quarterfinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and will play the winner of a round one tie between Britain and Germany on November 17 in Malaga.

“I’m disappointed not to be in a position to join the team in Malaga, but I have faith in their ability to defend the title,” Andreescu said in a Tennis Canada news release.

“Our team has a great energy and dynamic. If anyone can win back-to-back titles, it’s these players.”

The Canadian team will now be comprised of Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and Marina Stakusic who will look to become the first team since Czechia in 2016 to defend the world title.

Related Topics

Bianca Andreescu /

Billie Jean King Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada’s Andreescu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 1: Mumbai hosts Odisha; Assam wins toss, elects to field vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inglis to captain Australia for third ODI, T20 series against Pakistan
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City in a dark place after Sporting loss - Bernardo Silva
    Reuters
  5. Martinez back in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers after suspension
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Canada’s Andreescu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek loses to Gauff in group stage, Sabalenka set to finish the year as World No. 1
    AFP
  3. Davis Cup aiming for ‘special’ Rafael Nadal retirement celebration
    AFP
  4. Billie Jean King Cup, Davis Cup encourage donations for Spanish flood recovery efforts
    AP
  5. WTA Finals: Krejcikova ends Pegula’s last-four hopes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Canada’s Andreescu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4, Day 1: Mumbai hosts Odisha; Assam wins toss, elects to field vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  3. Inglis to captain Australia for third ODI, T20 series against Pakistan
    Reuters
  4. Manchester City in a dark place after Sporting loss - Bernardo Silva
    Reuters
  5. Martinez back in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers after suspension
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment