MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Finals: Krejcikova ends Pegula’s last-four hopes

A runner-up at the WTA Finals last year, Pegula suffered her second straight-sets defeat of the week and enters her final round-robin match against Iga Swiatek on Thursday anchoring the Orange Group with zero sets won.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 20:39 IST , Riyadh - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her women’s singles group stage match against Jessica Pegula.
Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her women’s singles group stage match against Jessica Pegula. | Photo Credit: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
infoIcon

Barbora Krejcikova celebrates winning her women’s singles group stage match against Jessica Pegula. | Photo Credit: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

Barbora Krejcikova ended Jessica Pegula’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, defeating the sixth-seeded American 6-3, 6-3 in Riyadh on Tuesday.

A runner-up at the WTA Finals last year, Pegula suffered her second straight-sets defeat of the week and enters her final round-robin match against Iga Swiatek on Thursday anchoring the Orange Group with zero sets won.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Krejcikova bounced back from her opening loss to Swiatek to keep her hopes of making the final four alive.

“I was fighting for every ball and I felt that I really have to play my best tennis and I was trying to be really solid and trying to put as many balls to the other side as I could,” said Krejcikova, who picked up just her 20th match win of the season.

“I’m definitely proud. I had some very high parts of the season, especially winning Wimbledon, that’s something indescribable. And being here in the Finals is a huge privilege. It’s nice to get the win and still be part of the event.”

Also read | Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury

Despite being ranked number 13 in the world, Krejcikova qualified for these WTA Finals thanks to a new rule introduced by the WTA that gave priority to a player who has won a Grand Slam this season, while maintaining a ranking between 9 and 20, over a player ranked number eight in the Race.

As the reigning Wimbledon champion, Krejcikova claimed the final qualifying spot in Riyadh over world number eight Emma Navarro.

Krejcikova squandered a 6-4, 3-0 lead against Swiatek in her opener two days ago and made sure there was no repeat scenario against Pegula on Tuesday.

The crafty Czech fired 11 aces and broke Pegula four times to wrap up the win in 69 minutes.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barbora Krejcikova /

Jessica Pegula /

WTA Finals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals: Krejcikova ends Pegula’s last-four hopes
    AFP
  2. WTT Champions Frankfurt: Sreeja, Manika lose in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia wants Espanyol league match postponed after floods
    AFP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers 22-22 UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Finals: Krejcikova ends Pegula’s last-four hopes
    AFP
  2. Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury; Ruud, De Minaur and Rublev complete Turin lineup
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Finals: Top seed Sabalenka reaches semis with win over Paolini
    Reuters
  4. China’s Zheng beats Rybakina at WTA Finals
    AFP
  5. Taylor Fritz fifth to book spot in ATP Finals in Turin
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Finals: Krejcikova ends Pegula’s last-four hopes
    AFP
  2. WTT Champions Frankfurt: Sreeja, Manika lose in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly; Yadwad earns maiden call-up
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia wants Espanyol league match postponed after floods
    AFP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers 22-22 UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment