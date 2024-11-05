Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 9-7 Dabang Delhi; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points

- November 05, 2024 21:1910-10
Sumit comes in and picks up a point. Scores level.
- November 05, 2024 21:1810-9
Zafardanesh on a do-or-die raid is taken down by Delhi’s defence. SUPER TACKLE.
- November 05, 2024 21:1610-7
Ashu is sent to the bench by Mumba’s defence. Delhi down to three.
- November 05, 2024 21:139-7
Rinku with a double thigh hold on Vinay. Mumba has taken the lead.
- November 05, 2024 21:128-7
Zafardanesh picks up another point.
- November 05, 2024 21:117-7
Ashu forces Sombir out of bounds.
Defender not out, his heel was on the white line.
- November 05, 2024 21:117-7
Zafardanesh comes in and gets a touch point with an acrobatic effort.
- November 05, 2024 21:106-7
Ashu with another touch point.
- November 05, 2024 21:096-6
Ashu returns the favour with a touch on Parvesh. Six all at the moment.
- November 05, 2024 21:096-5
Mumba picks up a bonus point.
- November 05, 2024 21:075-5
Delhi defence is looking good tonight, another team tackle done right. Scores level.
- November 05, 2024 21:075-4
Ashu picks up another point.
- November 05, 2024 21:075-3
A two point raid from Manjeet.
- November 05, 2024 21:063-3
Ashu comes in and gets a touch point on a do-or-die raid.
- November 05, 2024 21:053-2
Ajit is caught by Delhi’s defensive trap.
- November 05, 2024 21:043-1
Ajit comes in and gets a touch point straight away.
- November 05, 2024 21:032-1
Ashu is taken down by Mumba’s defence on his first raid.
- November 05, 2024 21:031-1
Manjeet on the first raid is taken down by Delhi’s defence. One defender went out.
- November 05, 2024 21:02Toss Update | Scores will read Mumba - Delhi
Delhi won the toss and elected the court, Mumba to raid first.
- November 05, 2024 20:55Mumba vs Delhi | Starting Lineups
U Mumba - Sunil, Manjeet, Ajit, Parvesh, Rinku, Sombir, Zafardanesh
Dabang Delhi - Ashu, Nitin, Yogesh, Sandeep, Rinku, Vinay, Mohit
- November 05, 2024 20:55Mumba vs Delhi - Head-to-head Record
- November 05, 2024 20:55Second Match - Mumba vs Delhi
U Mumba will face Dabang Delhi in the second match of November 5.
- November 05, 2024 20:55Fulltime | Jaipur 33-30 UP
With Arjun’s empty raid the match comes to an end. Jaipur wins the match by three points in a match where Arjun Deshwal became the second-fastest player to reach 1000 points in PKL history.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 33-30 UP Yoddhas
- November 05, 2024 20:5333-30
Jaipur with another brilliant team tackle takes down Surender Gill.
- November 05, 2024 20:5132-30
Dharani is taken down by UP Yoddhas’ defence. The difference is down to two points with 90 seconds to go.
- November 05, 2024 20:5132-29
Surender gets a point through Surender.
- November 05, 2024 20:4932-28
Jaipur defence has another one. Bharat goes to the bench.
- November 05, 2024 20:4831-28
Ashu comes in and he’s taken down. Jaipur inflicts another ALL-OUT.
- November 05, 2024 20:4728-27 | 1000th raid point for Arjun Deshwal
Arjun comes in and claims a touch on Surender.
1000th raid point for Arjun Deshwal. UP Challenges. Review unsuccessful. Up down to last man.
- November 05, 2024 20:4627-27
Surender picks up a bonus for UP.
- November 05, 2024 20:4527-26
Neeraj comes in and picks up two touch points. The lead switches to Jaipur.
- November 05, 2024 20:4325-26
Neeraj picks up another touch point for Jaipur.
- November 05, 2024 20:4324-26
Reza with a dash pushes Keshav out of the mat.
- November 05, 2024 20:4223-26
Dharani comes in for Jaipur and picks up a point.
- November 05, 2024 20:4222-26
Keshav on a do-or-die raid picks up a touch point.
- November 05, 2024 20:3722-25
Neeraj follows skipper Arjun to the bench for Jaipur.
- November 05, 2024 20:3622-24
Bharat comes in and gets a bonus.
- November 05, 2024 20:3622-23
Arjun goes to the bench again.
- November 05, 2024 20:3522-22
Sumit on a raid for Yoddhas is caught by Jaipur’s defence. Jaipur inflicts ALL-OUT on Yoddhas. Scores level.
- November 05, 2024 20:3419-21
Neeraj picks up a touch point and Yoddhas down to last man.
- November 05, 2024 20:3318-21
Jaipur’s defence takes down Yoddhas’ skipper Surender.
- November 05, 2024 20:3217-21
Arjun comes in for the raid and he’s taken down. Another SUPER TACKLE for Yoddhas.
- November 05, 2024 20:3117-19
Jaipur taken down the raider.
- November 05, 2024 20:3116-19
Gagan gets a point for Yoddhas.
- November 05, 2024 20:3016-18
Neeraj on a do-or-die raid against two-man defence of Yoddhas is taken down and it is a SUPER TACKLE.
- November 05, 2024 20:2816-17
Bhat is taken down by Jaipur’s defence.
- November 05, 2024 20:22Halftime | Jaipur 15-17 UP
And just like that the first half comes to an end.
Jaipur Pink Panthers 15-17 UP Yoddhas
- November 05, 2024 20:2115-17
Arjun is taken down by UP Yoddhas’ a two-man defence. SUPER TACKLE.
- November 05, 2024 20:2115-15
Surender comes in and gets a bonus.
- November 05, 2024 20:2015-14
Neeraj on a do-or-die raid picks up a touch point for Jaipur.
- November 05, 2024 20:1814-14
Bhavani on a do-or-die raid is taken down by Surjeet.
- November 05, 2024 20:1713-14
Ritik on a do-or-die raid is taken down by UP’s defence. SUPER TACKLE for Yoddhas. Gangaram stepped out of bounds.
- November 05, 2024 20:1512-12
Gagan also goes to the bench. Jaipur’s defence is coming good. Scores level.
- November 05, 2024 20:1411-12
Neeraj follows Bharat to the bench.
- November 05, 2024 20:1311-11
Jaipur sends Bharat to the bench. Reza with an advance tackle.
- November 05, 2024 20:1310-11
Arjun gets another touch, this time a running hand touch.
- November 05, 2024 20:129-11
Bharat gets another touch point.
- November 05, 2024 20:129-10
Arjun gets a touch point.
- November 05, 2024 20:128-10
Bharat gets in a sliding toe touch on Ankit and a bonus point.
- November 05, 2024 20:098-8
Arjun comes in and gets a point. Sumit goes to the bench. Scores level.
- November 05, 2024 20:087-8
Gagan with a multi point raid. Two points it is.
- November 05, 2024 20:077-6
Ritik comes in for a raid and gets a touch point.
- November 05, 2024 20:076-6
Ankush with a ankle hold catches Bharat.
- November 05, 2024 20:065-6
Neeraj on a do-or-die raid gets a touch.
- November 05, 2024 20:054-6
Bhavani on a do-or-die raid gets a touch on Surjeet. Jaipur down to four.
- November 05, 2024 20:044-5
Ritik goes out of bounds during a raid and UP gets a point.
- November 05, 2024 20:034-4
UP’s defence again sends Arjun to the bench.
- November 05, 2024 20:024-3
Neeraj picks up a bonus for Jaipur.
Surjeet sends Gagan to the bench in the following raid.
- November 05, 2024 20:012-3
Bharat gets a bonus. Yoddhas in lead now.
- November 05, 2024 20:012-2
Yoddhas’ defence sends Arjun to the bench.
- November 05, 2024 20:002-1
Gagan open’s UP Yoddhas’ account with a bonus.
- November 05, 2024 19:592-0
Jaipur extends early lead with a team tackle on Bharat.
- November 05, 2024 19:591-0
Arjun on the first raid of the match opens Jaipur’s account with a bonus point.
- November 05, 2024 19:58Toss Update | Score will read Jaipur - UP
Up Yoddhas won the toss and elected the court, Jaipur Pink Panthers to raid first.
- November 05, 2024 19:48Live action next!
Both teams are warming up ahead of the first match of tonight.
Stay tuned for live coverage.
- November 05, 2024 19:26Arjun in action soon!
- November 05, 2024 19:10Jaipur vs UP | Starting Lineups
Jaipur Pink Panthers - Arjun, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Surjeet, Neeraj, Arpit, Ritik
UP Yoddhas - Bharat, Gangaram, Gagan, Bhavani, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu
- November 05, 2024 19:03Jaipur vs UP - Top Players
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal has been the prime raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers this season after racking up 48 raid points in 5 matches. He scored 4 points in his last match.
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence will be led by Ankush Rathee who has pocketed 14 tackle points in 5 games in PKL 11.
UP Yoddhas
For UP Yoddhas, Surender Gill will be the main raider. He has scored 27 raid points in 6 matches.
Sumit Sangwan is the best defender from the team having claimed 22 tackle points in 6 matches, while Bharat Hooda is the top all-rounder in the UP Yoddhas squad with 51 points in 6 outings.
- November 05, 2024 18:57Jaipur vs UP - Head-to-head Record
Played - 11 | Jaipur - 6 | UP - 5 | Tie - 0
- November 05, 2024 18:49First Match - Jaipur vs UP
Jaipur Pink Panthers will takes on UP Yoddhas in the first match of November 5.
- November 05, 2024 18:42Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!
Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls edges out Tamil Thalaivas 36-32; Puneri Paltan decimates Gujarat Giants 49-30
Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 17 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 4, 2024. Puneri Paltan faces Gujarat Giants at 8 PM; Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas next.
- November 05, 2024 18:37Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 05, 2024 17:54PKL Season 11 preview
- November 05, 2024 17:52Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 05, 2024 17:52Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 18, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 5, 2024.
Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on in-form UP Yoddhas in the day’s first match while U Mumba will take on Dabang Delhi in the second match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Davis Cup aiming for ‘special’ Rafael Nadal retirement celebration
- Asian Champions League: Kobe end Gwangju’s perfect start to go top in ACL 2024-25
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 9-7 Dabang Delhi; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points
- UEFA Champions League 2024-2025: Enrique praises Simeone’s energy ahead of PSG vs Atletico clash
- Controversy erupts as East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting officials endorse TMC candidate
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE