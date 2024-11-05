Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 9-7 Dabang Delhi; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Hyderabad leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 05, 2024 21:19 IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 18 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 5, 2024.

The scores will read: Jaipur - UP (1st match) | Mumba - Delhi (2nd match)