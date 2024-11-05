MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kenya court jails Olympian Kiplagat’s killers for 35 years

In his ruling on Tuesday, judge Reuben Nyakundi said overwhelming evidence from CCTV cameras showed Peter Ushuru Khalumi, 30, and David Ekai Lokere, 25, “intentionally killed” the athlete.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 19:52 IST , NAIROBI - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat (extreme R) in action during the World Athletics Championships 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat (extreme R) in action during the World Athletics Championships 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat (extreme R) in action during the World Athletics Championships 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A Kenyan court on Tuesday sentenced two men to 35 years in prison for murdering Ugandan Olympic athlete Benjamin Kiplagat last year.

After a nine-month trial, the High Court in the northwestern city of Eldoret last week found Peter Ushuru Khalumi, 30, and David Ekai Lokere, 25, guilty of stabbing the 34-year-old steeplechaser to death.

In his ruling on Tuesday, judge Reuben Nyakundi said overwhelming evidence from CCTV cameras showed the pair “intentionally killed” the athlete, adding that they had not shown any remorse for the “premeditated crime” and deserved a harsh sentence.

“Your actions were cruel to a defenceless person whose life you cut short contrary to God’s plan, where God intended man to live for a minimum of 70 years,” Nyakundi said, announcing the 35-year sentence for each defendant.

The judge rejected a plea from Kiplagat’s mother Elizabeth Chemweno and his two brothers who wanted Khalumi and Lokere to be given life sentences.

The pair were arrested a day after the athlete’s body was found in his car on the outskirts of Eldoret on New Year’s Eve with a deep wound to his neck.

The killing shocked the country — a powerhouse for long-distance running — and prompted a flood of tributes.

During a career spanning almost two decades, the Kenya-born Kiplagat had represented Uganda internationally in the 3,000m steeplechase, including at several Olympic Games and World Championships.

He won the silver medal in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2008 World Junior Championships and bronze at the African Championships in 2012.

He made the semifinals of the event at the 2012 Olympics in London and also competed in Rio in 2016. In 2007, he shaved more than eight seconds off the Ugandan national 3,000m steeplechase record set in 1977.

Kenya has witnessed a number of deaths and killings of prominent athletes in recent years.

Related stories

Related Topics

Olympic Games /

World Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kenya court jails Olympian Kiplagat’s killers for 35 years
    AFP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers 0-0 UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most Manchester United fans want to leave Old Trafford for a new stadium: Survey
    AFP
  4. Arsenal injury update: Gunners captain Odegaard back in training after two months
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Kenya court jails Olympian Kiplagat’s killers for 35 years
    AFP
  2. Athletics: Kenyan athletes’ deaths expose mental health struggles
    AFP
  3. New York City sets world record for largest marathon: organisers
    Reuters
  4. Olympic champion Noah Lyles fails to make cut for men’s world track athlete of year
    AFP
  5. Nageeye wins men’s New York City Marathon, Kenyans sweep women’s podium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kenya court jails Olympian Kiplagat’s killers for 35 years
    AFP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers 0-0 UP Yoddhas, Arjun Deshwal in action; U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Most Manchester United fans want to leave Old Trafford for a new stadium: Survey
    AFP
  4. Arsenal injury update: Gunners captain Odegaard back in training after two months
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment