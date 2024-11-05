MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s Mandeep Jangra clinches WBF super featherweight title

Mandeep Jangra, who trains under former Olympic silver medallist Roy Jones Jr and has faced only one defeat in his professional career so far, had the upper hand in most rounds.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 13:22 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo of India’s Mandeep Jangra.
File Photo of India’s Mandeep Jangra. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo of India’s Mandeep Jangra. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra won the World Boxing Federation’s super featherweight world title after defeating Britain’s Conor McIntosh in the Cayman Islands.

The 31-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver medallist Roy Jones Jr and has faced only one defeat in his professional career so far, had the upper hand in most rounds.

He delivered powerful punches from the outset, maintaining his stamina throughout the 10 rounds, while the British boxer struggled to keep pace.

Conor did try to make a comeback, but Jangra continued to maintain the upper hand in most rounds.

READ | French Boxing quits IBA to keep its fighters at Olympics

“This is one of the biggest victories of my career,” Jangra said in a media release. “I have worked hard for years to achieve this. It is a matter of pride for me that I could bring glory to the country.”

The Haryana boxer, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, hopes the title will inspire more Indian pugilists to turn professional.

“I think this title will open the way for other boxers of the country and they will also decide to make a career in professional boxing.

“Our boxers are good and there is no dearth of talent in them. If they get good promoters and managers, they can also become world champions,” Jangra added.

Jangra has won 11 out of his 12 fights in his pro career with seven being knockout victories.

He had a decent run in the amateur circuit as well and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in the 2014 Glasgow edition.

Related Topics

Mandeep Jangra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP 2024: Barcelona announced as season finale host with Martin, Bagnaia fighting for championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury; Ruud, De Minaur and Rublev complete Turin lineup
    Team Sportstar
  4. The problem of Mbappe and Real Madrid is he’s not a number nine, says Benzema
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. India’s Mandeep Jangra clinches WBF super featherweight title
    PTI
  2. French Boxing quits IBA to keep its fighters at Olympics
    AFP
  3. U-19 World Boxing Championships: Parthavi, Vanshika, Hemant clinch gold as Indian boxers return with 17 medals
    PTI
  4. U-19 World Boxing Championships: Krisha Verma strikes gold, five other Indians win silver
    PTI
  5. Mike Tyson refuses to bite back at Hearn’s criticism ahead of fight against Jake Paul
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP 2024: Barcelona announced as season finale host with Martin, Bagnaia fighting for championship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Calls for Korea Football chief’s resignation intensify after Korean ministry says he flouted rules while hiring coaches
    Reuters
  3. Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals 2024 due to injury; Ruud, De Minaur and Rublev complete Turin lineup
    Team Sportstar
  4. The problem of Mbappe and Real Madrid is he’s not a number nine, says Benzema
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Buoyed by Shreyas’ return, Mumbai looks to get campaign back on track against Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment