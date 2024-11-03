MagazineBuy Print

U-19 World Boxing Championships: Parthavi, Vanshika, Hemant clinch gold as Indian boxers return with 17 medals

This significant medal count was highlighted by the contributions of 11 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), of which eight are SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) trainees.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 16:47 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian boxers clinched a haul of 17 medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships.
Indian boxers clinched a haul of 17 medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships. | Photo Credit: Boxing Federation of India@X
infoIcon

Indian boxers clinched a haul of 17 medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships. | Photo Credit: Boxing Federation of India@X

Parthavi Grewal, Vanshika Goswami and Hemant Sangwan punched their way to gold as Indian boxers made a strong impression, clinching a haul of 17 medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships organised by World Boxing in Colorado, USA.

The female boxers stole the show, with as many as 10 standing on the podium at the age group tournament.

While Parthavi notched a dominant 5-0 win over Netherlands’ Aaliyah Hoppema in the women’s 65kg final, Vanshika emerged victorious in the woman’s +80kg category against Germany’s Victoria Gatt by Referee Stops Contest (RSC) one minute and 37 minutes on Saturday.

In the next bout, Hemant clinched India’s sole gold medal in the men’s category by securing a 4-1 split decision victory over the USA’s Rishon Sims in the 90kg category.

Nisha (51kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg)and Kritika Wasan (80kg) lost their respective finals to sign off with silver medals.

This significant medal count was highlighted by the contributions of 11 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), of which eight are SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) trainees.

The medallists also included three NCOE trainees who are non-KIAs, all training out of NCOE Rohtak.

Medal-winning Khelo India Athletes: Boys - Sumit, Lakshay Rathi, Krrish Pal (all NCOE Rohtak), Aryan, Rishi Singh.

Girls - Krisha Verma (NCOE Aurangabad), Chanchal Chaudhary, Nisha, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal (all NCOE Rohtak), Supriya Devi.

Medal-winning Khelo India Athletes
Boys - Sumit, Lakshay Rathi, Krrish Pal (all NCOE Rohtak), Aryan, Rishi Singh.
Girls - Krisha Verma (NCOE Aurangabad), Chanchal Chaudhary, Nisha, Vini, Akansha Phalaswal (all NCOE Rohtak), Supriya Devi.
Medal-winning NCOE Athletes
NCOE Rohtak – Parthavi, Vanshika (Gold), Chanchal, Nisha, Vini, Akansha, Kritika (Silver), Krrish Pal, Sumit, Lakshay Rathi (Bronze).
NCOE Aurangabad – Krisha Verma (Gold).
Overall medal winners
Gold: Krisha Verma (F75kg), Parthavi Grewal (F65kg), Vanshika Goswami (F+80KG), Hemant Sangwan (M90kg).
Silver: Nisha (F51kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (F54kg), Kritika Wasan (F80kg), Chanchal Chaudhary (F48kg), Anjali Singh (F57kg), Vini (F60kg), Akansha Phalaswal (F70kg), Rahul Kundu (M75kg).
Bronze: Rishi Singh (M50kg), Krrish Pal (M55kg), Sumit (M70kg), Aryan (M85kg), Lakshay Rathi (M90+kg).

