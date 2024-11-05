MagazineBuy Print

India’s series whitewash against New Zealand could ‘awaken a sleeping giant’, says Hazlewood ahead of BGT

Hazlewood reckons India’s confidence must have taken a hit ahead of the five-match Test series but believes the team will bounce back against the defending World Test Championship (WTC) winners.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 13:04 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood in action during the fifth One Day International against England in Bristol.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood in action during the fifth One Day International against England in Bristol. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Josh Hazlewood in action during the fifth One Day International against England in Bristol. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood says India’s 0-3 home drubbing at the hands of New Zealand could ‘wake a sleeping giant’ ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting later this month.

Hazlewood reckons India’s confidence must have taken a hit ahead of the five-match Test series starting November 22 in Perth but believes the team will bounce back against the defending World Test Championship (WTC) winner.

“It might awaken a sleeping giant, so to speak. We’ll see that when they come out,” Hazlewood told the Sydney Morning Herald on the sidelines of the Sheffied Shield match between New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland.

“It’s obviously better them losing 3-0 than winning 3-0, easily. The confidence might have taken a bit of a hit. A lot of them have been out here, but there’s a few batters who haven’t, so they’ll be a bit unsure of what to expect. I don’t think you can read too much into it. The results are obviously good for us in a way,” the pacer added.

India’s series defeat has caused it to drop below Australia in the WTC table, with a third-straight final appearance now looking highly unlikely unless it manages to dominate Australia down under.

ALSO READ | Ahead of Australia tour, Gambhir and his trusted staff under scanner after India’s no-show against New Zealand

“Credit to the Kiwi boys. They played outstanding cricket. To win 3-0 in India is unbelievable. It’s hard enough to win one game there, let alone every match of the series,” Hazlewood said.

The NSW bowler also said he would play the second ODI against Pakistan on Friday in Adelaide before sitting out the third fixture along with the other Test regulars.

“Everything’s falling into place,” he said. “It’s just a huge series. Every time we play India, it’s right up there with the Ashes. I think the crowds will be massive. I think the TV ratings could be huge. [There is talk] it could be the biggest ever,” he reckoned.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Josh Hazlewood /

WTC /

ICC World Test Championship

