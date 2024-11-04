MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shami’s return to competitive cricket delayed; not picked in Bengal squad for next two Ranji games

Shami was expected to play the fixture against Karnataka to test his fitness in a real-match situation after he bowled at full tilt at the nets after India’s recent Test match against New Zealand here.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 16:28 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Shami in action against South Africa in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Shami in action against South Africa in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Mohammed Shami in action against South Africa in the second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mohammed Shami’s return to competitive cricket has been further pushed back after the veteran pacer was not named in the Bengal squad for the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy against Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Bengal will take on Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here from Wednesday, before travelling to Indore to take on MP from November 13.

Shami was expected to play the fixture against Karnataka to test his fitness in a real-match situation as he bowled full tilt at the nets after India’s recent Test match against New Zealand here, though with bandage on his operated leg.

On that occasion, he was also monitored by India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Later Shami said during a promotional event that he was feeling “100%” at nets.

“I had been bowling with half a run-up on and off since I can’t put too much stress on my body. So, we decided that I would bowl properly, and I gave my 100%.

“It felt great, and the results are good. Hopefully, I’ll be back on track soon,” he had said.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ: Series win over India eclipses my perfect 10, says New Zealand spinner Ajaz

India skipper Rohit Sharma had also opined against taking an undercooked Shami to Australia.

“We don’t want to bring undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” Rohit had said in Bengaluru recently.

Other than Shami, Bengal will also miss the services of prolific opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, wicketkeeper batter Abishek Porel and pacer Mukesh Kumar, who are with India A squad in Australia.

Pacer Akash Deep, who was part of the Indian team for the recent series against New Zealand, was also not named in the state squad.

However, veteran wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has announced his retirement from cricket after the ongoing domestic season, has been named for the two matches.

Bengal squad against Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh:
Anustup Majumdar (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammed Shami /

Bengal /

Karnataka /

Morne Morkel /

Abhimanyu Easwaran /

Abishek Porel /

Mukesh Kumar /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami’s return to competitive cricket delayed; not picked in Bengal squad for next two Ranji games
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK Highlights, 1st ODI: Pakistan 203 all out; Cummins guides Australia to two-wicket win after middle-order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC announces Women’s FTP for 2025-29: Zimbabwe added as eleventh member; each team to play four series home and away
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Spurs boss Postecoglou not focusing on table until end of season
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shami’s return to competitive cricket delayed; not picked in Bengal squad for next two Ranji games
    PTI
  2. Sunil Gavaskar: Warm-up matches would have given first-timers to Australia better chance to succeed
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. IND vs NZ: Series win over India eclipses my perfect 10, says New Zealand spinner Ajaz
    Reuters
  4. AUS vs PAK Highlights, 1st ODI: Pakistan 203 all out; Cummins guides Australia to two-wicket win after middle-order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wriddhiman Saha to retire from all forms of cricket after ongoing Ranji Trophy season
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shami’s return to competitive cricket delayed; not picked in Bengal squad for next two Ranji games
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK Highlights, 1st ODI: Pakistan 203 all out; Cummins guides Australia to two-wicket win after middle-order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC announces Women’s FTP for 2025-29: Zimbabwe added as eleventh member; each team to play four series home and away
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Spurs boss Postecoglou not focusing on table until end of season
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment