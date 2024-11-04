MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Australia strikes first as Starc removes Ayub; Babar Azam in for Pakistan

AUS vs PAK Live Score: Get the latest updates, scorecard and highlights from the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Updated : Nov 04, 2024 09:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan, being held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia and Pakistan will face off in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

While Pakistan will be led by its new white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Australia will see the return of its ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins.

The toss is scheduled to take place at 8.30 AM IST. The match is set to begin at 9 AM IST.

AUS VS PAK 1ST ODI - LIVE SCORECARD

PLAYING XI

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network at 9 AM IST in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

