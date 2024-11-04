AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Australia strikes first as Starc removes Ayub; Babar Azam in for Pakistan

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan, being held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia and Pakistan will face off in the first One-Day International of a three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.
While Pakistan will be led by its new white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Australia will see the return of its ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins.
The toss is scheduled to take place at 8.30 AM IST. The match is set to begin at 9 AM IST.
PLAYING XI
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.
LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO
The first ODI between Australia and Pakistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network at 9 AM IST in India. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
