MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024: Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time

The 25-year-old France international was replaced by Joe Gomez after being forced off at half-time against Brighton at Anfield, where Liverpool came from a goal down to win 2-1.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 10:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s French defender #05 Ibrahima Konate leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.
Liverpool’s French defender #05 Ibrahima Konate leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s French defender #05 Ibrahima Konate leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield. | Photo Credit: AFP

Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konate said the arm injury he sustained against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday is not as bad as initially feared and that he will be ready for the Premier League leaders’ next game.

The 25-year-old France international was replaced by Joe Gomez after being forced off at half-time against Brighton at Anfield, where Liverpool came from a goal down to win 2-1.

“My injury isn’t serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break,” Konate posted on Instagram on Sunday. “I’ll be ready for the next game.”

Arne Slot’s side can ill-afford to lose more players to injury with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, right back Conor Bradley, midfielder Harvey Elliott and forwards Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa all missing at the weekend.

Liverpool next hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday followed by another home game against Aston Villa in the league on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Ibrahima Konate /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Federico Chiesa /

Diogo Jota

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024: Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Pakistan loses four wickets; Cummins removes Kamra; Zampa removes Babar for 37
    Team Sportstar
  3. United Cup 2024: Croatia and Argentina finalise line-up for mixed team tournament
    Reuters
  4. Defending champion Leverkusen to meet Bayern Munich in German Cup last 16
    AFP
  5. Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place; PSG tops table
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024: Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy sees positive in Man United’s fighting spirit against Chelsea
    Reuters
  3. Manchester United held to 1-1 draw by Chelsea as Van Nistelrooy remains unbeaten as interim manager
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Tottenham thrashes Aston Villa 4-1
    AP
  5. Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea Highlights: Caicedo equalises after Bruno goal to end Premier League match in a draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024: Liverpool’s Konate downplays injury, says he won’t miss game time
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Pakistan loses four wickets; Cummins removes Kamra; Zampa removes Babar for 37
    Team Sportstar
  3. United Cup 2024: Croatia and Argentina finalise line-up for mixed team tournament
    Reuters
  4. Defending champion Leverkusen to meet Bayern Munich in German Cup last 16
    AFP
  5. Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place; PSG tops table
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment