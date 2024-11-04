Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will clash in the standout tie of the last 16 in the German Cup after the draw was made on Sunday.

Leverkusen won the tournament last season on its way to a domestic double - beating Kaiserslautern in the final, the team finished 18 points ahead of Bayern in the Bundesliga as it claimed its first league and cup double last season.

Bayern has won the German Cup a record 20 times, the most recent in 2020.

The draw also pitted Leipzig against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German Cup quarterfinal matches are scheduled to take place on December 3 and 4.

Last 16 draw