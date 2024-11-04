MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris rues bad luck in Brazil as title dream fades

The McLaren driver came home sixth after an error-strewn performance that saw Red Bull’s three-time world champion move within clear sight of clinching a fourth title after starting from 17th on the grid.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 08:02 IST , Sao Paulo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Lando Norris of McLaren talks to the media after the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil.
Lando Norris of McLaren talks to the media after the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lando Norris of McLaren talks to the media after the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lando Norris said he made too many mistakes and blamed bad luck for his failure to win from pole position on Sunday as Max Verstappen stormed to a sensational victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver came home sixth after an error-strewn performance that saw Red Bull’s three-time world champion move within clear sight of clinching a fourth title after starting from 17th on the grid.

After winning Saturday’s sprint, Norris started Sunday’s race 44 points behind Verstappen in the championship, but he ended the day 62 adrift with three Grands Prix and one sprint race remaining.

Verstappen could clinch the title if he finishes ahead of Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 24. “I think it was all about position loss,” said Norris, referring to McLaren’s decision to call him in for fresh tyres while Red Bull waited for a red flag stoppage to pit Verstappen.

ALSO READ | Verstappen answers critics with one of his best in Brazil

“We were just under the red flag with a free stop for the others - so it was unfortunate, nothing more.”

He added: “It was a difficult day. I made a couple of mistakes that cost me against George (Russell) and cost me against Charles (Leclerc). Nothing more. It was a tough day. I did my best. I’ve had a lot of good races and it was about time that something didn’t go right.”

Asked about Verstappen’s performance, to slice through the field and claim his first win in 11 Grands Prix, Norris said: “He drove well. He got a bit lucky today, but that’s life.

“George (Russell) probably felt like he won the race today and he probably deserved to win the race more than anyone else did, but sometimes it’s just unlucky and the rules go against you.”

Norris went off three times and faced a stewards’ investigation after the race for leading into a second formation lap without waiting for a green light.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brazilian Grand Prix /

Lando Norris /

McLaren /

Max Verstappen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris rues bad luck in Brazil as title dream fades
    AFP
  2. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Verstappen answers critics with one of his best in Brazil
    Reuters
  3. WSL 2024-25: Chelsea thrashes Everton 5-0, moves to second place behind Manchester City
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy sees positive in Man United’s fighting spirit against Chelsea
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barca’s Flick lets substandard second-half slide in derby win over Espanyol
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris rues bad luck in Brazil as title dream fades
    AFP
  2. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Verstappen answers critics with one of his best in Brazil
    Reuters
  3. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Verstappen strikes title blow with chaotic win in Sao Paolo, Norris sixth
    AFP
  4. Lewis Hamilton drives Senna’s car before Brazilian Grand Prix, regrets he can’t drive it at race
    AP
  5. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Lando Norris takes pole, Verstappen to start in 17th place
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris rues bad luck in Brazil as title dream fades
    AFP
  2. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Verstappen answers critics with one of his best in Brazil
    Reuters
  3. WSL 2024-25: Chelsea thrashes Everton 5-0, moves to second place behind Manchester City
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Van Nistelrooy sees positive in Man United’s fighting spirit against Chelsea
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barca’s Flick lets substandard second-half slide in derby win over Espanyol
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment