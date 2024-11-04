F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris rues bad luck in Brazil as title dream fades

Lando Norris said he made too many mistakes and blamed bad luck for his failure to win from pole position on Sunday as Max Verstappen stormed to a sensational victory in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver came home sixth after an error-strewn performance that saw Red Bull’s three-time world champion move within clear sight of clinching a fourth title after starting from 17th on the grid.

After winning Saturday’s sprint, Norris started Sunday’s race 44 points behind Verstappen in the championship, but he ended the day 62 adrift with three Grands Prix and one sprint race remaining.

Verstappen could clinch the title if he finishes ahead of Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 24. “I think it was all about position loss,” said Norris, referring to McLaren’s decision to call him in for fresh tyres while Red Bull waited for a red flag stoppage to pit Verstappen.

“We were just under the red flag with a free stop for the others - so it was unfortunate, nothing more.”

He added: “It was a difficult day. I made a couple of mistakes that cost me against George (Russell) and cost me against Charles (Leclerc). Nothing more. It was a tough day. I did my best. I’ve had a lot of good races and it was about time that something didn’t go right.”

Asked about Verstappen’s performance, to slice through the field and claim his first win in 11 Grands Prix, Norris said: “He drove well. He got a bit lucky today, but that’s life.

“George (Russell) probably felt like he won the race today and he probably deserved to win the race more than anyone else did, but sometimes it’s just unlucky and the rules go against you.”

Norris went off three times and faced a stewards’ investigation after the race for leading into a second formation lap without waiting for a green light.