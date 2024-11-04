MagazineBuy Print

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix 2024: Verstappen answers critics with one of his best in Brazil

Red Bull’s triple world champion rode a roller coaster of emotions at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit, furious after qualifying 17th and then elated as everything slotted into place.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 07:52 IST - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Max Verstappen answered critics of his driving with a statement win in Brazil on Sunday that ranked among the best of his Formula One career.

Red Bull’s triple world champion rode a roller coaster of emotions at Sao Paulo’s Interlagos circuit, furious after qualifying 17th and then elated as everything slotted into place.

He passed six cars on lap one, was 10th after lap two and then worked his way through the rest of the field to take the lead and disappear into the distance.

In a wet and chaotic race punctuated by crashes, safety car periods and a long stoppage just before the half distance, he still won by more than 19 seconds to end a run of 10 races without a win.

ALSO READ | Verstappen strikes title blow with chaotic win in Sao Paolo, Norris sixth

“I don’t even know where to start, because my emotions today have been from almost trying to destroy the garage to winning the race,” he said. “I was just very motivated to get a good race and just let the race pan out and see what happens. Because in a wet race, always some crazy things can happen.”

Verstappen went from expecting his then-44 point lead to be further whittled away by McLaren rival Lando Norris, starting on pole, to seeing it stretched beyond 60 points with a fourth title now his for the taking.

That could be achieved at the next round in Las Vegas on November 23.

In Brazil, in 2016, Verstappen finished third after being 16th with 16 laps to go, but he said Sunday’s race was far more meaningful.

“This one is definitely much more crucial than back in the day. There I had nothing to lose. I was not in a championship fight and I was coming from the back after the strategic mistake we had. Now there was a lot more at stake,” he explained.

“So I had to be more controlled, more aware of the championship. So for me, definitely this one is the best one (of the two).”

Team boss Christian Horner was unstinting with his praise. “He was in a league of his own,” he said. “I think as a team we got all the calls right and the car had great pace. An outstanding drive. To come from 17th, this morning it felt everything had gone against us but he turned it round...one of his very best.”

Damon Hill, Britain’s retired 1996 world champion who had accused Verstappen of “Dick Dastardly stuff” and using his car as a weapon against Norris after recent clashes between the pair, had no complaints this time.

“That’s one of those drives... we sort of projected at the beginning that this would be the day he could show everyone his brilliance and he’s absolutely done that today,” he told Sky Sports television.

“Credit where credit is due. I’ve never said he’s not a great driver. He did that completely cleanly, he sliced through the field and showed everyone why he’s such a brilliant driver and going to be four-times world champion.”

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

F1 /

red bull /

Brazilian Grand Prix

