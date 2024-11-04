MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place; PSG tops table

Marseille bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to leader Paris Saint-Germain last weekend to move up to second place in the standings, six points behind its bitter rival.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 08:42 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AP
Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between FC Nantes and Olympique de Marseille.
Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between FC Nantes and Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: AFP
Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between FC Nantes and Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Premier League players made their presence felt in Nantes on Sunday night as Neal Maupay and Mason Greenwood scored to guide Marseille to a 2-1 win at its French league rival.

Maupay signed from Everton on a season-long loan deal this summer alongside Greenwood, the former Manchester United forward.

Marseille bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to leader Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last weekend to move up to second place in the standings, six points behind its bitter rival.

Adding to the British vibes, English forward Jonathan Rowe delivered the cross at the far post that Maupay latched onto for Marseille’s opening goal in the 24th minute.

ALSO READ | PSG moves six points clear at top of Ligue 1 after 1-0 win vs 10-man Lens

Greenwood, who delivered a below-par performance against PSG, scored the winner just after the hour mark following Tino Kadewere’s first-half equalizer. Set up by Luis Henrique outside the box, Greenwood dummied a defender and then fired a low shot past goalkeeper Alban Lafont. It was Greenwood’s seventh goal in 10 league matches since joining Marseille.

“It has been a difficult week, we suffered after the loss against Paris,” said coach Roberto De Zerbi, who left Brighton after two seasons in charge to join Marseille. “And this response was very important.”

Earlier, Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goal gave Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims, extending the southern team’s unbeaten streak to three matches. Reims had the chance to move into the top five but Aboukhlal’s goal instead sealed a third straight loss for the Champagne side.

Aboukhlal scored in the 84th minute with a subtle poked ball over the Reims goalkeeper. Toulouse moved up to 12th in the standings with 12 points from 10 matches, two points behind Reims.

Aboukhlal was again decisive after scoring a brace last week against Montpellier. He has scored four goals in his last four league matches.

PSG beat Lens 1-0 Saturday. In a duel between two struggling teams, last-place Montpellier lost 1-0 at second-to-last Le Havre.

The host snapped a six-match losing streak by handing Montpellier a fifth consecutive defeat. Montpellier has conceded 30 goals in 10 matches.

Abdoulaye Toure scored from the spot in the 73rd minute to move five points clear of Montpellier. Also, Gaetan Perrin scored twice as Auxerre thrashed Rennes 4-0 in their midtable clash.

