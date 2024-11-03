MagazineBuy Print

PSG moves six points clear at top of Ligue 1 after 1-0 win vs 10-man Lens

Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal was enough as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of the French league.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 08:06 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP

Ousmane Dembélé’s early goal was enough as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 to move six points clear at the top of the French league on Saturday.

Winger Bradley Barcola broke free down the left in the fourth minute and set up Dembélé with a low cross to the back post.

Barcola has been PSG’s best attacking player this season. Near the end of the first half, he played a through ball to Marco Asensio but goalkeeper Brice Samba saved his angled shot.

PSG failed to score a second goal, despite Lens having defender Abdukodir Khusanov sent off in the 59th for a reckless foul on Achraf Hakimi.

Dembélé’s return to form is a boost for coach Luis Enrique, whose team has struggled to score in the Champions League. PSG will host Atletico Madrid at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

PSG took advantage of second-place Monaco’s 1-0 home defeat against struggling Angers on Friday.

Also Saturday, Evann Guessand continued his scoring form as Nice won 1-0 at Brest to move up to fifth place, and struggling Saint-Etienne won 2-0 against midtable Strasbourg, with goals from central defender Mickael Nade and forward Ibrahim Sissoko.

After a 3-0 defeat to PSG last weekend, Marseille needs to appease its fans with a win at Nantes on Sunday.

