MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund stages 2-1 comeback win over Leipzig to snap losing run

The victory lifted Dortmund to fifth on 16 points, four behind Leipzig and seven off leader Bayern Munich.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 08:00 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (left) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against RB Leipzig at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday.
Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (left) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against RB Leipzig at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy (left) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against RB Leipzig at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Injury-hit Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down to bag a 2-1 victory over second-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday, snapping its three-game losing run across all competitions.

Dortmund, missing nine players through injury, bounced back from its midweek German Cup defeat by VfL Wolfsburg ahead of next week’s Champions League game with Sturm Graz and stretched its perfect Bundesliga home record to five straight wins.

The victory, which lifted it to fifth on 16 points -- four behind Leipzig and seven off leader Bayern Munich -- was also a welcome respite for coach Nuri Sahin, whose team has yet to win an away game in the Bundesliga this season.

READ | Table-topper Bayern cruises past Union 3-0 as Kane grabs brace

Leipzig suffered its first league defeat of the campaign ahead of Tuesday’s trip Celtic in the Champions League.

It did take the lead with Benjamin Sesko drilling into the top of the net from a tight angle in the 27th minute after the host missed a string of chances, including several by Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

But Dortmund, who also gave 18-year-old Assan Ouedraogo his Bundesliga debut, levelled three minutes later when Maximilian Beier pounced on a loose ball in the box to stab home.

The host’s comeback was complete in the 65th minute with Serhou Guirassy’s close-range header.

Related Topics

Borussia Dortmund /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga /

RB Leipzig

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why did Fluminense terminate Marcelo’s contract?
    AP
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund stages 2-1 comeback win over Leipzig to snap losing run
    Reuters
  3. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Qualifying in Sao Paulo postponed to Sunday due to rain
    Reuters
  4. IND A vs AUS A: India A accused of ball tampering in loss to Australia A - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Australia A Day 4 Highlights, 1st Unofficial Test: McSweeney-Webster stand helps AUS-A to a seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund stages 2-1 comeback win over Leipzig to snap losing run
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Table-topper Bayern cruises past Union 3-0 as Kane grabs brace
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen held to goalless draw despite dominating Stuttgart at home
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern defenders Dier, Upamecano racing to get fit for Union Berlin clash, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Why did Fluminense terminate Marcelo’s contract?
    AP
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Dortmund stages 2-1 comeback win over Leipzig to snap losing run
    Reuters
  3. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Qualifying in Sao Paulo postponed to Sunday due to rain
    Reuters
  4. IND A vs AUS A: India A accused of ball tampering in loss to Australia A - reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Australia A Day 4 Highlights, 1st Unofficial Test: McSweeney-Webster stand helps AUS-A to a seven-wicket win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment