MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen held to goalless draw despite dominating Stuttgart at home

Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel was in stunning form, stopping efforts from Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo in the first half to keep his side in the game.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 09:06 IST , LEVERKUSEN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface (left) makes an attempt to score past Stuttgart’s goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel during the Bundesliga match at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Friday.
Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface (left) makes an attempt to score past Stuttgart’s goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel during the Bundesliga match at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface (left) makes an attempt to score past Stuttgart’s goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel during the Bundesliga match at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Champion Bayer Leverkusen twice hit the woodwork and missed a bagful of chances but could not score in a goalless draw against visitor VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Leverkusen, who travels to Liverpool for the Champions League on Tuesday, has now won just one of its last five league games, and is in third place on 16 points. Bayern Munich, top on 20, hosts Union Berlin on Saturday. RB Leipzig is second on goal difference.

Xabi Alonso’s team had Stuttgart on the backfoot from the start and in a one-sided first-half, the host missed more than half a dozen golden scoring chances and hit the crossbar with Edmond Tapsoba’s header.

Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel was in stunning form, stopping efforts from Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo in the first half to keep his side in the game.

READ | Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game

With the visitor, who hosts Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, not managing a single shot on or towards goal for an hour, Leverkusen kept pouring forward.

Victor Boniface rattled the post with a powerful shot eight minutes after the restart as Leverkusen picked up where it had left off.

Nuebel then had to come to the rescue again, first denying Nigeria international Boniface in a one-on-one in the 73rd before blocking a Florian Wirtz effort a little later to make sure Stuttgart got its point.

Stuttgart, last season’s runner-up, moved up to seventh place on 13 points.

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bundesliga 2024-25 /

Bundesliga /

Vfb Stuttgart

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen held to goalless draw despite dominating Stuttgart at home
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 86/4, trails by 149 runs; Pant, Gill look to recoup after brief collapse
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan slams ton, IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leclerc fined for swearing after Mexico Grand Prix
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil’s squad for games against Venezuela and Uruguay, Neymar still out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen held to goalless draw despite dominating Stuttgart at home
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Keeper Gregor Kobel joins decimated Dortmund’s injury list ahead of Leipzig game
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern defenders Dier, Upamecano racing to get fit for Union Berlin clash, says coach Kompany
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich rewarded for full focus at Bochum, says Kompany
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Harry Kane nets 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen held to goalless draw despite dominating Stuttgart at home
    Reuters
  2. India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 86/4, trails by 149 runs; Pant, Gill look to recoup after brief collapse
    Team Sportstar
  3. India A vs Australia A Live Score, Day 3 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan slams ton, IND A 312 all out, sets target of 225
    Team Sportstar
  4. Leclerc fined for swearing after Mexico Grand Prix
    Reuters
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Vinicius Jr and Raphinha lead Brazil’s squad for games against Venezuela and Uruguay, Neymar still out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment