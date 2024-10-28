MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern Munich rewarded for full focus at Bochum, says Kompany

The win also meant that Kompany became the first coach in Bundesliga history whose team has netted 29 times in his first eight league games in charge.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 07:57 IST , Bochum

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany during the match against VfL Bochum.
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany during the match against VfL Bochum. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany during the match against VfL Bochum. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich was rewarded for not underestimating bottom club VfL Bochum and remaining focused over 90 minutes with a 5-0 win on Sunday, coach Vincent Kompany said as the Bavarians bounced back from their midweek Champions League loss at Barcelona.

League leader Bayern was in no mood for adventures against Bochum and despite an early chance by the hosts, it dominated the game.

“We played very seriously in this game. We lost here twice in the past three years, so there was no underestimating of the opponent,” Kompany told a press conference.

“We conceded a big chance early in the first half but I liked the fact that we stayed calm.”

ALSO READ | Harry Kane nets 15th goal of the season as Bayern Munich cruises to 5-0 win at Bochum

Bochum’s Moritz Broschinski missed that opportunity, seeing his eighth-minute effort cleared on the line, before Bayern scored twice in the first half and another three times after the break.

Bayern is on 20 points, ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig on goal difference. Champions Bayer Leverkusen is in third place on 15. Bochum remains in last place with one point from eight games.

The win also meant Kompany, who had been criticised for Champions League defeats to Aston Villa and Barcelona, became the first coach in Bundesliga history whose team has netted 29 times in his first eight league games in charge.

The Belgian, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel, is in his first season in Munich.

“We stayed calm and serious from the first to the last minute,” Kompany said. “The team did a good job. We just want to continue like this. We are very happy for what it (victory) does for us in the Bundesliga,” he added.

