MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen twice wastes lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback

Boniface, playing with a bandaged hand, flicked in a Jeremie Frimpong cutback in the 30th minute to put the champion in the driving seat.

Published : Oct 27, 2024 07:12 IST , Bremen - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface celebrates scoring the first goal with Alex Grimaldo.
Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface celebrates scoring the first goal with Alex Grimaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface celebrates scoring the first goal with Alex Grimaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen twice took the lead but conceded a 90th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at Werder Bremen on Saturday despite striker Victor Boniface, back after being involved in a car crash last week, getting on the scoresheet.

Boniface, playing with a bandaged hand, flicked in a Jeremie Frimpong cutback in the 30th minute to put the champion in the driving seat.

He had missed Wednesday’s Champions League 1-1 draw at Brest after suffering minor hand and foot injuries as a passenger in a car crash on Sunday, a day after he had scored the winner in their victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Boniface, who has now scored six league goals this season, had a chance to add another on the hour but Werder keeper Michael Zetterer pulled off a stunning save.

ALSO READ | Leipzig beats Freiburg to go top, Dortmund loses against Augsburg

Instead it was Werder who scored with Marvin Duksch’s powerful header in the 74th to level. Their joy only lasted three minutes as teammate Felix Agu, under pressure, spectacularly miskicked for an own goal.

Werder, however, came back again and Romano Schmid fired in a 90th minute equaliser to snatch a point.

Leverkusen is third on 15 points, two behind second-placed Bayern Munich, in action at VfL Bochum on Sunday. RB Leipzig, 3-1 winners over Freiburg, are in top spot on 20.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Werder Bremen /

Victor Boniface /

Bundesliga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen twice wastes lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback
    Reuters
  2. Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona demolishes Real Madrid in its own den in El Clasico
    AFP
  3. Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goalscorer in El Clasico, scores in Real Madrid vs Barcelona
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights: RMA 0-4 FCB, Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha score as Barca wins El Clasico
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen twice wastes lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback
    Reuters
  2. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leipzig beats Freiburg to go top, Dortmund loses against Augsburg
    AFP
  3. Bayern to learn from heavy Barcelona loss and victories will come, says Kompany
    Reuters
  4. Leipzig’s Simons out for several weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Bochum fires coach after 8 games in charge and no wins
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen twice wastes lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback
    Reuters
  2. Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona demolishes Real Madrid in its own den in El Clasico
    AFP
  3. Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goalscorer in El Clasico, scores in Real Madrid vs Barcelona
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights: RMA 0-4 FCB, Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha score as Barca wins El Clasico
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment