Bayer Leverkusen twice took the lead but conceded a 90th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at Werder Bremen on Saturday despite striker Victor Boniface, back after being involved in a car crash last week, getting on the scoresheet.
Boniface, playing with a bandaged hand, flicked in a Jeremie Frimpong cutback in the 30th minute to put the champion in the driving seat.
He had missed Wednesday’s Champions League 1-1 draw at Brest after suffering minor hand and foot injuries as a passenger in a car crash on Sunday, a day after he had scored the winner in their victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
Boniface, who has now scored six league goals this season, had a chance to add another on the hour but Werder keeper Michael Zetterer pulled off a stunning save.
ALSO READ | Leipzig beats Freiburg to go top, Dortmund loses against Augsburg
Instead it was Werder who scored with Marvin Duksch’s powerful header in the 74th to level. Their joy only lasted three minutes as teammate Felix Agu, under pressure, spectacularly miskicked for an own goal.
Werder, however, came back again and Romano Schmid fired in a 90th minute equaliser to snatch a point.
Leverkusen is third on 15 points, two behind second-placed Bayern Munich, in action at VfL Bochum on Sunday. RB Leipzig, 3-1 winners over Freiburg, are in top spot on 20.
Latest on Sportstar
- Bundesliga 2024-25: Leverkusen twice wastes lead to draw 2-2 at Werder despite Boniface goal on comeback
- Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona demolishes Real Madrid in its own den in El Clasico
- Lamine Yamal becomes youngest goalscorer in El Clasico, scores in Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- Lewandowski scores two goals in two minutes for Barcelona against Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights: RMA 0-4 FCB, Lewandowski, Yamal and Raphinha score as Barca wins El Clasico
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE