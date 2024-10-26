MagazineBuy Print

Bayern to learn from heavy Barcelona loss and victories will come, says Kompany

The Bavarians conceded three goals in the first half on Wednesday as they lost the second consecutive match in the Champions League.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 14:55 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany talks to Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany talks to Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany talks to Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich will learn from its 4-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona but the German team’s belief in a successful season is intact, coach Vincent Kompany said on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s league game against VfL Bochum.

The Bavarians conceded three goals in the first half on Wednesday as they lost the second consecutive match in the Champions League following their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa earlier in October.

They are however undefeated in the Bundesliga and in top spot on 17 points, ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

“There are games where it is clear what happened. But that was a game with a lot of moments and not everything went wrong,” Kompany, in his first season in charge, told a press conference.

“There were also good moments which we did not use or were not too concentrated.”

Kompany said his team could have been more effective in the first half and refused to blame his defence for the four goals.

Bayern is desperate to bounce back this season after failing to win any silverware last season, with Bayer Leverkusen winning the domestic league and Cup double.

“We conceded four goals. But I would not just talk about that (defence). It’s too easy. The responsibility lies with the entire team,” Kompany said.

“We have the quality and players. I understand we lost and we have to accept the criticism. But I do not want to lose sight of what the boys can achieve if they take the next steps.

“The basis is that the team works and that it learns from such moments,” he continued. “We are not surprised that not all was perfect. It is normal. After all we did not win a title last season.”

