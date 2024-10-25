Paro FC vs East Bengal: Red and Gold Brigade hopes to turn fortunes through AFC Challenge League

Grappling with a disastrous start to its Indian Super League campaign, East Bengal will aim to reset, regain rhythm, and shake off negative momentum as it kicks off its AFC Challenge League campaign against Bhutan’s in-form Paro FC here on Saturday.

Having endured six losses on the bounce, the Super Cup champion now seeks redemption on the continental stage, entering Group A alongside Paro FC, Lebanon’s Nejmeh SC, and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in Asia’s third-tier competition.

Paro FC presents a formidable task, standing at the top of the Bhutan Premier League, unbeaten in its last seven outings and boasting six back-to-back wins.

Paro’s consistency and confidence will be reinforced by a home crowd, adding further pressure on East Bengal, which must also contend with the region’s cold weather, high altitude, and an artificial turf -- all factors that could influence the game.

“We’re excited to compete in this tournament,” East Bengal’s interim coach Bino George said, highlighting the challenges of the artificial turf and the cooler climate.

“But I believe in my players. We have a strong squad and a clear plan for each team in our group. We’ll stick to our strategy and adapt as we go.”

On the positive side, the timing of this tournament offers East Bengal a much-needed break from its frustrating ISL run.

Coaches of East Bengal (second from right- Bino George, assistant coach) and that of Paro FC (second from left - Puspalal Sharma) before their AFC Challenge League clash in Bhutan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The poor start saw former head coach Carles Cuadrat, who led them to a Super Cup victory last season, exit amid mounting pressure.

In his place, Oscar Bruzon, a fellow Spaniard with an impressive track record, particularly with Bashundhara Kings, has taken the helm.

However, Bruzon’s recent arrival means he has yet to receive official clearance to be on the sidelines, so George will lead the team from the dugout.

Though Bruzon’s absence will be felt in the dugout, his familiarity with the Challenge League and Bashundhara Kings adds a strategic dimension for East Bengal, as it prepares to face his former team in the group stage.

Bruzon’s understanding of both East Bengal’s potential and the strengths of its opponent is expected to be invaluable.

For East Bengal, this competition is not only a chance to make an impact on the continental stage but also an opportunity to reset, regain rhythm, and break the negative momentum clouding their ISL campaign.

The team’s defence, midfield, and attack all require a coordinated effort, with plans to sharpen its finishing and bring better fluidity to its play.

The match against Paro FC will test its adaptability, resilience, and tactical response under pressure, as it hopes to turn the tide this season.

The match is scheduled for a 4:30 pm kick-off.