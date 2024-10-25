ISL: FC Goa, Manolo Marquez find themselves in a hole after shaky start

Before the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, FC Goa was expected to challenge for the league shield. But less than 50 days since the start, Goa is left scratching and crawling to find its way out of the hole it finds itself in. Goa has claimed just six points from as many games in what is its worst start to an ISL campaign since 2016, with the lone win coming against East Bengal, which has lost all its six matches.

Despite an improved performance in the draw away to Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, head coach Manolo Marquez referred to his side as a ‘weak team’, due to another two goals let in. “We played a good game even if we are a weak team. But we were managing the game well before and after Chennaiyin’s opening goal. At the moment, we are not getting the results that we want,” Marquez lamented.

The scrutiny is greater, too, on the Spaniard with his dual coaching role with the Indian national team, and it took only five matches into the season for him to be in the firing line.

“Two seasons ago, you didn’t ask this question when Goa finished ninth, but the coach [Carlos Pena] was also not handling the national team. Not everything in football can be fantastic. I knew this question would come at some point. Let’s see what happens in the end. If I make things with the national team and not Goa, or if it’s the opposite, even then, this question would come. I am completely convinced that I can share both jobs,” he shot back.

Marquez acknowledged that the team has not found the right consistency in both defence and attack. The team has conceded two goals or more in five of the six matches. Goa has shipped 12 goals so far, while in the last campaign, it needed 15 matches to concede the same number. Its expected goals against (xGA) of 1.51 may be the joint-fifth worst in the league, but the higher number is largely due to the three penalties it conceded, compared to none last season.

Looking beyond the numbers, Goa will feel it was hard done by refereeing errors in three of the six matches so far. Odei Onaindia, a trusted Marquez lieutenant, gave away two contentious penalties in the opening two matches against Jamshedpur FC and Mohammedan SC. The referee’s chief later sent a letter to the club, apologising for the wrongly awarded penalties against it, but it ultimately cost Goa three points. Chennaiyin’s late equaliser in the 2-2 draw didn’t appear to cross the line, meaning two more points were lost.

Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani has also come under the scanner with his errors. It can be argued that Kattimani could have done better for the goals conceded against East Bengal (David Lalhlansanga), NorthEast United FC (Nestor Albiach’s second) and Mumbai City FC (Yoell van Nieff).

But the veteran ‘keeper has the backing of Marquez, who won the ISL Cup together during their time together at Hyderabad FC. “He knows perfectly. When we won the ISL, it’s not only because he saved penalties in the final—it’s also that he’s a goalkeeper, that in our style of play is very complete,” Marquez explained.

Familiar pattern

While there was a defensive solidity during his start to life at Goa, it has been found wanting since the start of the year after centre-back Sandesh Jhingan tore his anterior cruciate ligament on international duty.

The defensive frailties are a continuation from last season, which was punctuated by the stunning capitulation at the hands of Mumbai City in the ISL semifinals, where it conceded three goals in stoppage time in a 2-3 reversal.

Post Jhingan’s injury, the club has let in 34 goals in 21 outings in the ISL, compared to just five in 10 before his absence. Conceding goals in spurts became a regular occurrence, ultimately costing it the ISL Shield and Cup last season. Apart from the meltdown against Mumbai City, it conceded three goals in 15 minutes (vs Odisha FC in Super Cup), two goals in 11 minutes (vs NorthEast United FC), three goals in eight minutes (vs Kerala Blasters), two goals in seven minutes (Punjab FC), followed by two in five minutes (vs NEUFC) this season.

FC Goa’s defence has conceded three penalties this season, while they didn’t give away any spotkicks last campaign | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman / Focus Sports/FSDL

While Marquez lauded Jhingan as an ‘irreplaceable player’ in the team, he doesn’t want to pin Goa’s fortunes on his impending return.

“We are lacking consistency. When a team concedes two goals every game, it’s impossible to have a good season. We need to improve as a team, or it’s bye-bye!” Marquez warned after the defeat to Mumbai City.

The central midfield has also been an area of weakness, with experienced campaigner Carl McHugh struggling to keep up with the pace of the game.

Attack hitting the right notes

Marquez will take some positives with the team’s attack, which is the top-scorer with 11 goals. Armando Sadiku is the league’s standout striker with six while attacking midfielder Borja Herrera has four to his name.

Though Dejan Drazic has not been able to make a significant impact in the goals and assists column, he has shown glimpses of the creative spark that could make Goa tick. Drazic, in the false nine role, has made Goa look fluid in attack, but Sadiku’s goal-scoring nous will come in handy for a team which has looked shaky at the back.

Brison Fernandes and Boris Singh provide plenty of energy and pace down the flanks but have lacked the end product. The returning Mohammed Yasir will be a much-needed addition for Marquez alongside Iker Guarrotxena.

While the results may not have gone their way, Marquez has maintained that his team can climb its way back up. “I think this ISL will be very equal and competitive. I am not talking about the quality. I think the points will be very equal until the end of the league stages,” he said.

But as he rightly pointed out, this ISL campaign is extremely competitive, and the job only gets tougher from here on, starting with the league’s best defensive record holder, Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC paying a visit.