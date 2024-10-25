ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting aims to regain momentum against struggling Hyderabad FC

After a promising start, debutant Mohammedan Sporting Club is facing a slump as it will seek to set the house in order against Hyderabad FC in a crucial clash between two struggling teams here on Saturday.

Having secured its historic maiden win in the ISL in an away match against Chennaiyin FC, Mohammedan Sporting has lost two in a row at home -- to Mohun Bagan (0-3) and Kerala Blasters (1-2) -- as it is coming to terms with the competitiveness of the competition.

Its attack led by Franca and Alexis Gomez has drawn flak with just 81 touches in the opposition’s box in this campaign.

It has struck three goals and will want its frontline to come together with greater cohesiveness against Hyderabad FC, who has made 61 touches in the opposite team’s 18-yard box.

Mohammedan’s Amarjit Singh Kiyam has been a defensive rock, recording two blocks per match in the ISL this season.

His ability to snap the opposition’s offensive sequences has seen him evolve into an integral member of the team’s core group of players as he would look to play a key role.

“We need to understand that this is a serious team. We need to play without pressure,” said its Russian coach Andrey Chernyshov.

“The result may not be as important for us. But we are a big club and there are traditions and we are together and we have to show that. We have to take it as a serious match and we need to play like before, give what we have,” Chernyshov added.

Hyderabad FC on the other hand is one of the two teams in the competition, East Bengal being the other, who is yet to win a match.

It has also faced defeats in its previous four games on the road, conceding two-plus goals in all of them.

Fixing its defensive issues when not playing at home could potentially help it build up its attacks and work gradually but consistently towards availing positive outcomes hereon.

Hyderabad FC has struck the back of the net only once this season as head coach Thangboi Singto wants his players to be more efficient in the danger area.

It will need a coordinated effort from both its seasoned forwards and promising Indian youngsters.

“There are a lot of parts that we assess about every opposition. We also have some foreign players who have joined the team. I respect Mohammedan SC and the way they got promoted to the ISL. I would say that they are a great team,” assistant coach Shameel Chembakath said.

For Hyderabad, attacking midfielder Goddard with an impressive dribble success rate will be the one to watch out for.