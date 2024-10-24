ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC extends contract of head coach Owen Coyle till 2026

Chennaiyin FC extended the contract of head coach Owen Coyle till 2026, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced during the half-time interval of their match against FC Goa, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

The 58-year-old Scottish manager is one of the most accomplished figures in the league, having previously won the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC.

“I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay at Chennaiyin FC. Since day one, I’ve believed in the vision and potential of this club. The unwavering support from the fans, the dedication of the players, and the commitment from everyone at the club make this a truly special place to work. I sincerely thank the owners for their trust, and together, we will continue to build on this journey,” Coyle expressed.

Coyle, in his second stint with Chennaiyin FC, first managed the club in the 2019-20 season.

Back then, he turned the team’s fortunes around, steering it from near-bottom of the table to an inspiring ISL final appearance. Rejoining in 2023, he showcased his impact again by guiding Chennaiyin back to the playoffs after a four-year absence.

Chennaiyin has begun the ISL 2024-25 season on a strong note under Coyle’s guidance, remaining unbeaten on the road with seven points from its first four matches.

“From the very beginning, we knew Owen was the right person to lead this club. His passion, experience, and commitment have only strengthened our belief in his ability to shape Chennaiyin’s future. Under his leadership, we’ve seen real progress, and we’re excited about the direction he’s taking the team,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani.

“We have full confidence in Owen’s managerial prowess and trust that he will continue to inspire both on and off the pitch.”