Live

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 2024-25: CFC v FCG, Indian Super League updates

CFC vs JFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League 2024-25 match between Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Updated : Oct 24, 2024 18:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC comes into the match after beating NorthEast United on the road, in the Indian Super League.
Chennaiyin FC comes into the match after beating NorthEast United on the road, in the Indian Super League.
Chennaiyin FC comes into the match after beating NorthEast United on the road, in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

MATCH PREVIEW

A buoyant Chennaiyin FC will host a wounded FC Goa in a late evening Indian Super League (ISL) clash here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Chennaiyin is seemingly on the right track under Owen Coyle, with even his counterpart Manolo Marquez predicting the two-time champion to improve on its last season’s showing. For Chennaiyin to do that, it needs to get the better of Goa, which beat Chennaiyin in all its three meetings, including the playoffs, last campaign.

Chennaiyin has also never beaten Goa at home in a league meeting since 2016 – a run of five straight defeats – and a rare victory here could bring Coyle’s men up to fourth in the points table while piling further misery on Marquez and the visitors.

Goa has just five points in as many games and another defeat here will add more pressure on Marquez. Lamenting his team’s inconsistency so far, he added “We have been up and down, so that’s been difficult. One word I speak about a lot is ‘consistency’. We need to have it. It’s not about winning every game 4-3, 3-2, 5-4. We need to be consistent as a team.”

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Chennaiyin FC eyes statement win against inconsistent FC Goa

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 24, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Where can you watch the Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match on television?
The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.
Where can you live-stream the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

