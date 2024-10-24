Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 2024-25: CFC v FCG, Indian Super League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

MATCH PREVIEW

A buoyant Chennaiyin FC will host a wounded FC Goa in a late evening Indian Super League (ISL) clash here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Chennaiyin is seemingly on the right track under Owen Coyle, with even his counterpart Manolo Marquez predicting the two-time champion to improve on its last season’s showing. For Chennaiyin to do that, it needs to get the better of Goa, which beat Chennaiyin in all its three meetings, including the playoffs, last campaign.

Chennaiyin has also never beaten Goa at home in a league meeting since 2016 – a run of five straight defeats – and a rare victory here could bring Coyle’s men up to fourth in the points table while piling further misery on Marquez and the visitors.

Goa has just five points in as many games and another defeat here will add more pressure on Marquez. Lamenting his team’s inconsistency so far, he added “We have been up and down, so that’s been difficult. One word I speak about a lot is ‘consistency’. We need to have it. It’s not about winning every game 4-3, 3-2, 5-4. We need to be consistent as a team.”

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Chennaiyin FC eyes statement win against inconsistent FC Goa