La Liga: Real Madrid’s Rodrygo to miss El Clasico against Barcelona due to thigh injury

Barca warmed up for Spain’s biggest fixture with an impressive 4-1 home win against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with Raphinha grabbing a hat-trick.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 18:43 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Rodrygo is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks, Spanish media reported.
Rodrygo is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks, Spanish media reported.
infoIcon

Rodrygo is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks, Spanish media reported. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Rodrygo will miss El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday after suffering a thigh injury in this week’s Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund.

“Following the tests carried out today... he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right femoral biceps,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

He is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks, Spanish media reported.

Rodrygo played a key role in Real’s comeback win against the Germans on Tuesday, keeping the ball in play to set up Lucas Vazquez for the goal that put the European champion back in the lead after it had trailed 2-0. It went on to win 5-2.

After his involvement in the goal, the 23-year-old was substituted.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will also sit out the Clasico after suffering an adductor injury in the Dortmund game.

The Belgian is expected to be replaced by the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin for the Barcelona game at the Bernabeu.

Barca warmed up for Spain’s biggest fixture with an impressive 4-1 home win against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with Raphinha grabbing a hat-trick.

