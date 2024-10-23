MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Madrid custodian Courtois likely to miss El Clasico clash with Barcelona

Los Blancos came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday but at the cost of losing goalkeeper Courtois, who appeared to have picked up an injury.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 17:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid
FILE PHOTO: Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Real Madrid is likely to miss the services of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in its upcoming El Clasico clash with La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday.

Los Blancos came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday but at the cost of losing goalkeeper Courtois, who appeared to have picked up an injury.

“Following tests carried out on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the adductor muscle of his left leg. Pending development.,” said Madrid in a statement Wednesday.

Ukrainian stopper Andriy Lunin his the Belgian’s usual replacement. Lunin stood in for Courtois earlier in the month after the Belgian suffered a minor hip injury.

ALSO READ | Juventus’ poor performance down to me says coach Motta after loss against Stuttgart

Madrid will host La Liga 2024-25 table-toppers Barcelona on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo also appeared hurt during the final stages of the win over Dortmund and Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said the winger had a “muscular injury” during the post-match press conference.

Latest on Sportstar

