MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gavi returns after long injury lay-off, says Barcelona coach Flick

Gavi has been absent since suffering a severe knee injury playing for Spain in November 2023, missing his country’s Euro 2024 triumph this summer.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 19:19 IST , BARCELONA, SPAIN - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona midfielder Pablo Martin Paez Gaviria ‘Gavi’ will be in the team squad for this week’s league clash against Sevilla.
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona midfielder Pablo Martin Paez Gaviria ‘Gavi’ will be in the team squad for this week’s league clash against Sevilla. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Barcelona midfielder Pablo Martin Paez Gaviria ‘Gavi’ will be in the team squad for this week’s league clash against Sevilla. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be part of the La Liga leader’s squad to face Sevilla this weekend after a long injury lay-off, coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has been absent since suffering a severe knee injury playing for Spain in November 2023, missing his country’s Euro 2024 triumph this summer.

“For Gavi it’s the next step, it’s an important step, all the coaches, the whole club are happy, that’s is the next step and he is on the bench,” Flick told a news conference.

The tenacious midfielder burst into Barcelona’s first team in the 2021-22 season and became Spain’s youngest ever player at 17, but was soon usurped by teammate Lamine Yamal.

READ | Barcelona ordered to pay 4.5 crore rupees fine for ‘wilfully and consciously’ misreporting income

Barcelona will also be boosted by the return of Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez after their recent injuries, while Flick confirmed teenage star Yamal is fit after a minor hamstring issue.

“The rest and the treatments for him were really good, so thank you to the national team,” said Flick. “He is ready to play.”

Flick said Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who also recently made his comeback from an ankle injury, felt discomfort in training and was a doubt for the game on Sunday at the club’s temporary Olympic stadium home.

Barcelona still have several players out injured including Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Hansi Flick /

Gavi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Abhishek, Prabhsimran off to solid start; IND 43/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gavi returns after long injury lay-off, says Barcelona coach Flick
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer scores 142 as Mumbai remains in firm control against Maharashtra
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rain gods after Sarfaraz-Pant’s alliance leave India hopeful after rollercoaster penultimate day
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Gavi returns after long injury lay-off, says Barcelona coach Flick
    AFP
  2. Barcelona ordered to pay 4.5 crore rupees fine for ‘wilfully and consciously’ misreporting income
    AP
  3. Real Madrid injury news: Dani Carvajal undergoes surgery on his right knee
    AP
  4. Saudi Arabia pays for naming rights to Atlético Madrid’s stadium for 9 years
    AP
  5. Barcelona’s Spain forward Ferran Torres suffers hamstring injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Abhishek, Prabhsimran off to solid start; IND 43/0 (5)
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  3. Gavi returns after long injury lay-off, says Barcelona coach Flick
    AFP
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Shreyas Iyer scores 142 as Mumbai remains in firm control against Maharashtra
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rain gods after Sarfaraz-Pant’s alliance leave India hopeful after rollercoaster penultimate day
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment