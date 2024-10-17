MagazineBuy Print

Atletico Madrid will not sell tickets for next five away matches after UEFA, RFEF sanctions

Earlier this month, it was also ordered to play its next three home matches with partial stadium closures by RFEF after the match against rival Real Madrid was suspended due to items being thrown onto the pitch.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 14:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid fans in the stands.
Atletico Madrid fans in the stands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid fans in the stands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid will not sell tickets to season ticket holders for its next five away matches after the club was hit by two sanctions by the governing body of European soccer UEFA and Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the La Liga side said.

Last week, Atletico was fined 30,000 euros ($32,568.00) that came with a suspended ban for selling tickets to their away fans for a UEFA competition match after the fans showed “racist discriminatory” behaviour in their side’s 4-0 defeat against Portuguese side Benfica in the Champions League.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga - Dortmund boss Sahin not pressing panic button despite poor league start

Earlier this month, it was also ordered to play its next three home matches with partial stadium closures by RFEF after the match against rival Real Madrid was suspended due to items being thrown onto the pitch.

“The damage caused to the image of Atletico and its fans, the vast majority of whom have behaved in an exemplary manner, is difficult to repair,” Atletico said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The seriousness of the matter and the responsibility to look after the image of our club has forced the entity to take this measure while all those involved in such incidents are identified.”

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

La Liga 2024-25

