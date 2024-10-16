MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MLS chief understands calls to cancel new Club World Cup

The new tournament featuring 12 European clubs, will come after a season featuring an expanded UEFA Champions League and before an enlarged 48-team World Cup in 2026.

Published : Oct 16, 2024 20:04 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: MLS commissioner Don Garber says he recognises the concern over FIFA’s enlarged 32-team Club World Cup to be hosted in the United States in 2025.
FILE PHOTO: MLS commissioner Don Garber says he recognises the concern over FIFA’s enlarged 32-team Club World Cup to be hosted in the United States in 2025. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: MLS commissioner Don Garber says he recognises the concern over FIFA’s enlarged 32-team Club World Cup to be hosted in the United States in 2025. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The president of Major League Soccer Don Garber says he recognises the concern over FIFA’s enlarged 32-team Club World Cup to be hosted in the United States next year after La Liga chief Javier Tebas called for the tournament to be scrapped.

The new tournament from global football’s world governing body, featuring 12 European clubs, will come after a season featuring an expanded UEFA Champions League and before an enlarged 48-team World Cup in 2026, hosted in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Top players have criticised the ever-increasing fixture schedule, with some talking of strike action. European Leagues, players’ union FIFPRO Europe and La Liga jointly filed a complaint to EU antitrust regulators this week against FIFA’s international match calendar.

Tebas said in Brussels this week that FIFA’s new Club World Cup, which still does not have sponsorship or broadcast deals, should be cancelled.

“We all need to be mindful of the calendar, and I understand Javier’s views,” Garber told reporters at The Summit, part of Leaders Week London.

ALSO READ | ‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit

“I think we’ve got to all work to see whether or not we can be a more engaged part of the decision-making process, and I would include that in the Club World Cup. We as a league are as mindful as everybody else about the toll on our players and all the various competitions they have to compete in.”

The 2025 Club World Cup, due to run from June 15 to July 13, will be held around the same time as CONCACAF’s Gold Cup, to be hosted on the Western Coast of the U.S. and Canada. The MLS season is set to resume after that as well as European leagues.

Garber warned there could be a danger of over-saturation in football but that the recent lawsuit in Europe could be a pathway to a more palatable global calendar and greater collaboration between governing bodies and leagues.

“I read about the lawsuits just the other day, but sometimes it takes a little disruption to get everybody to sit at the same table and make the right decisions,” the 67-year-old said.

“I would hope that you make those right decisions, because you’re basing those decisions on data, fact and research and strategy, but if not, sometimes you have to be forced to make those decisions.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Major League Soccer /

Don Garber /

La Liga /

FIFPro /

Club World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS chief understands calls to cancel new Club World Cup
    Reuters
  2. England coach Jon Lewis hopes women’s T20 World Cup heartbreak helps young side evolve
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Contingencies available if India don’t travel for Champions Trophy, say ECB chiefs
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. MLS chief understands calls to cancel new Club World Cup
    Reuters
  2. ‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit
    AFP
  3. IND vs PAK, SAFF Women’s Championship 2024: It’s always exciting to face Pakistan, says Ashalata
    PTI
  4. Messi never ceases to amaze, Argentina boss Scaloni says
    Reuters
  5. Brazil not the finished article despite Peru pummelling, Dorival says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MLS chief understands calls to cancel new Club World Cup
    Reuters
  2. England coach Jon Lewis hopes women’s T20 World Cup heartbreak helps young side evolve
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Contingencies available if India don’t travel for Champions Trophy, say ECB chiefs
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘I want to help to make it happen’, says Tuchel about England international trophy pursuit
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment