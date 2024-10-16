Indian sports wrap, October 16: Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid

PARA BADMINTON

Sukant Kadam to compete in Inclusive Games in Madrid

World No 1 Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam will participate in the second edition of the Inclusive Games titled ‘II Juegos Inclusivos’ in Madrid on Thursday.

Kadam will team up with Spanish badminton player Clara Azurmendi and will face Italy’s Gianna Stiglich and Spain’s para-badminton medallist Iván Segura in a contest featuring Olympics and Paralympics players.

The II Juegos Inclusivos is held under the honorary presidency of HM King Felipe VI in which the athletes with and without disabilities compete side by side.

“It’s an honour to be part of the II Juegos Inclusivos. This event not only celebrates athletic excellence but also highlights the importance of equality and inclusion in sports,” Kadam said in a release.

-PTI

CHESS

Kulkarni, Kherdekar share lead in All India FIDE Chess Rating tournament

Mumbai challengers IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni and Arnav Kherdekar won their respective seventh-round matches to share lead in All India FIDE Rating Open Chess Tournament here on Wednesday.

The top-ranked Kulkarni (2185), playing with the black pieces, opted for the Nizmo Indian Classic opening against Delhi’s Saikat Nath (1829) on the top board.

Under pressure, Nath made a mistake on the 29th move which allowed his opponent to force a win.

Playing with white piece, Kherdekar (1846) started with the Philidor defence opening against Yash Kapadi (1818) and was in control throughout on the third board.

An error on the 47th move from Kapadi proved costly as Kherdekar went on to record his victory.

Pune’s Yash Watarkar (1963) was forced to share honours with Thane’s Arharv Soni (1968) in another seventh-round contest.

Both Watarkar and Soni are jointly placed in the second position with five other players all with six points each.

Results (top 10): Round 7: AIM Saikat Nath (5.5) lost to IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni (6.5) 0-1; Atharv Soni (6) drew with Yash Watarkar (6) 0.5-0.5; Arnav Kherdekar (6.5) beat Yash Kapadi (5); Udupi Acharya (5) lost to Sanjeev Mishra (6); Darsh Shetty (6) beat Atish Laddad (5) 1-0; Deepak Soni (5) lost to Guruprasad Kulkarni (6) 0-1; Tarun N (5) lost to Kshaunish Jaiswal (6) 0-1; Shubh Patel (5) lost to Kartik Kumbhar (6) 0-1; Yuti Patel (6) beat Prisha Margai (5) 1-0; Shraddha Padvekar (4.5) lost to Om Gada (5.5) 0-1.

-PTI

GOLF

Kartik stays inside top-10 at Nomura Cup

Indian teenager Kartik Singh shot an even par 72 in the second round to stay inside top-10 at the halfway stage of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for Nomura Cup.

The 14-year-old, who is India’s top world ranked player and was part of the junior Presidents Cup’s International team, had four birdies against three bogeys in the first round and had two birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

He was 1-under for 36 holes and lying tied-10th. Kartik is one of the 10 players under par after two rounds in the 57-player field.

Japan’s Masayuki Yamashita (71-65) and Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Minh (71-65) were tied for the top spot.

Among the other Indian players, Anant Singh Ahlawat (75-74) was T-24th and Rohit (74-76) was T-27th.

In the 19-nation team competition, the Indian team was placed eighth at 3-over. Japan topped the charts at 10-under with Vietnam second at 8-under and tied with New Zealand after the second round of the 2024 Nomura Cup at Vinpearl Hai Phong.

-PTI

HOCKEY

S.R. Higher Secondary School thrashes SNBP Institute 10-0

Captain Rutvik Solanki scored five goals in guiding S.R. Higher Secondary School, Dahod, Gujarat, to a 10-0 victory over SNBP Institute, Pune, in a league match of the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Wednesday.

The results (league):

SR HSS, Dahod, Gujarat, 10 (Rutvik Solanki 5, Jenis Chauhan 2, Dharmesh Patel, Alpesh Vala, Janmesh Rathod) bt SNBP Institute, Pune, 0.

Mukherjee Seminary School, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, 7 (Amrendra Kumar 4, Sonu Ansari 2, Abhay Sah) bt Hockey Assam 1 (Mriganka Basumatary).

Mary Matha High School, Palakkad, 5 (Rinu Mathew, Dilshai Majesh, K.R.

Nufail, S Govind, T.S. Febin) bt Janta High School, Mapusa, Goa, 0.

Guru Nanak HSS, Rajnandgaon, 10 (Om Yadav 4, Gulshan Yadav 3, Manikpuri Lavi 2, Sunny Yadav) bt Government HSS Excellence, Kurai, 0.

Government SSS, Gurugram, 13 (Shubham 4, Ashish Ray 2, Chirag 2, Raj 2, Aaditya Raj 2, Vansh) bt Sainik School, Amravati Nagar, 1 (Sanket Kumar).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Sumit Nagal loses first round

Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-0, 6-4 by Quentin Halys of France in the first round of the $767,455 ATP tennis tournament in Stockholm, Sweden.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth did well to reach the doubles quarterfinals by beating Flip Bergevi and Erik Grevelius of Sweden 5-7, 6-2, [10-5].

The results:

$767,455 ATP, Stockholm, Sweden Singles (first round): Quentin Halys (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Filip Bergevi & Erik Grevelius (Swe) 5-7, 6-2, [10-5].

$1,117,465 ATP, Almaty, Kazakhstan Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Sriram Balaji bt James Duckworth & Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) 6-3, 6-2.; Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe bt Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Patrik Niklas-Salminen (Fin) 6-4, 7-6(3); Jakob Schnaitter & Mark Wallner (Ger) bt Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) 6-4, 6-4.

$133,250 Challenger, Shenzhen, China Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Yan Bai (Chn) bt S Mukund 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Pruchya Isaro (Tha) & Aoran Wang (Chn) bt Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-2; Sai Karteek Reddy & Rio Noguchi (Jpn) bt Yang Zijiang & Zeng Yaojie (Chn) 7-6(4), 7-6(4).

$25,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Singles (first round): Tomasz Berkieta (Pol) bt Sidharth Rawat 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Kampala, Uganda Singles (first round): Rishi Reddy bt Albert Njogu (Ken) 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(6); Pranav Karthik bt Raghav Jaisinghani 1-6, 6-4, 6-1; Kiruthik Kalyaan bt Eduard Vlasceanu (Rou) 6-4, 6-3; Gregor Ramskogier (Aut) bt Maan Kesharwani 6-2, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Winston-Salem, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Pedro Rodenas (Esp) & Theodore Winegar (USA) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh & Ioannis Xilas (Gre) 6-2, 6-4.

$100,000 ITF women, Macon, USA Singles (first round): Katarzyna Kawa (Pol) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

$40,000 ITf women, Kayseri, Turkey Singles (first round): Adelina Lachinova (Lat) bt Ankita Raina 7-5, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Sant Vicenc de Torello, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Nicole Gadient (Sui) & Ana Requena (Esp) bt Maria Andrienko & Madhurima Sawant 6-3, 3-6, [12-10].

-Kamesh Srinivasan