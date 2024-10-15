Indian sports wrap, October 15: Ramkumar wins thriller in Shenzhen

TENNIS
Ramkumar wins thriller
Ramkumar Ramanathan fought his way past fourth seed Ugo Blanchet of France 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 7-6(8) in the first round of the $133,250 Challenger tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday.
He was joined by S Mukund who also won a three-setter against Petr Bar Biryukov.
Results
HOCKEY
Sosa Tushai scored five goals in guiding SR Higher Secondary School, Dahod, Gujarat, to a 7-5 victory over Dashmesh Jyot English Medium
School, Nanded, in a league match of the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.
The results (league):
Krida Prabodhini, Pune, 8 (Harshvardhan Ramesh 3, Yogesh Chimanaji 2, Suraj Dipak, Piyush Rajesh, Sohan Jaysingh) bt Sainik School, Amravati Nagar, 0.
SR HSS, Dahod, Gujarat, 7 (Sosa Tushai 5, Rutvik Solanki, Jenis Chauhan) bt Dashmesh Jyot English Medium School, Nanded, 5 (Baldev Singh, Ranjyot Singh, Maninder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajveer Singh).
Directorate General NCC, Blue, 12 (Mohd. Atif Raynee 3, Deepak Mourya 3, Ajit Pal 2, Ketan Khushwaha, Neeraj Prajapati, Ashvani Singh, Ajay Kumar Gond) bt Mukherjee Seminary School, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, 1 (Shobhit Raj Tiwary).
Govt. Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Bankner, Delhi, 11 (Anshu 4, Daksh 2, Deepanshu, Mayank Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, Shahid) bt Government HSS Excellence, Kurai, 0. Manmohan Singh Academy, Shahbad, 5 (Nakhil Rana 2, Aviraj Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Arbaj Khan) bt Mary Matha HS, Palakkad, 1 (R Adarsh).
BASKETBALL
Apex School beats Delhi Public School in U-17 tournament
Shumalya scored 16 points in helping Apex School to a 36-33 victory over Delhi Public School, RK Puram, in a league match of the under-17 girls section in the 35th Hansraj Prabhakar basketball tournament at the Oxford Senior Secondary School courts, Vikaspuri, on Tuesday.
The results:
