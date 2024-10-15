MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 15: Ramkumar wins thriller in Shenzhen

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 15.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 20:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Ramkumar Ramanathan.
File image of Ramkumar Ramanathan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File image of Ramkumar Ramanathan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

TENNIS

Ramkumar wins thriller

Ramkumar Ramanathan fought his way past fourth seed Ugo Blanchet of France 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 7-6(8) in the first round of the $133,250 Challenger tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, on Tuesday.

He was joined by S Mukund who also won a three-setter against Petr Bar Biryukov.

Results
$133,250 Challenger, Shenzhen, China
Singles (first round):
Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Ugo Blanchet (Fra) 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 7-6(8);
S Mukund bt Petr Bar Biryukov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
$25,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals):
Maximus Jones (Tha) & Parikshit Somani bt Tomasz Berkieta (Pol) & Oliver Ojakaar (Est) 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Kayseri, Turkey
Singles (first round):
Chirag Duhan bt Leyton Rivera (Nor) 7-6(5), 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Kampala, Uganda
Singles (first round):
Dev Javia bt Petr Imachkine (Per) 6-2, 6-2;
Manuel Plunger (Ita) bt Yuvan Nandal 6-2, 5-7, 7-5;
Tarun Karra bt Trevor Kazibwe (Uga) 6-0, 6-0;
Bharath Kumaran bt Isaac Nortey (Gha) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals):
Dev Javia & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Kiruthik Kalyaan & David Oringa (Uga) 6-1, 6-3;
Matteo Covato (Ita) & Maan Kesharwani bt Ethan Sibanda & Mehluli Sibanda (Zim) 5-4 (retired).
$40,000 ITF women, Kayseri, Turkey
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals):
Darja Suvirdjonkova (Srb) & Anastasia Zolotareva bt Jacqueline Cabaj Awad (Swe) & Ankita Raina 7-5, 4-6, [10-5].
$25,000 ITF women, Heraklion, Greece
Singles (first round):
Natalija Senic (Srb) bt Zeel Desai 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals):
Luiza Fullana (Bra) & Michaela Laki (Gre) bt Zeel Desai & Pia Lovric (Slo) 6-3, 7-5.
$15,000 ITF women, Sant Vicenc de Torello, Spain
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals):
Maria Andrienko & Madhurima Sawant bt Naroa Aranzabal & Luna Fernandez (Esp) 6-4, 7-6(1).

HOCKEY

Sosa Tushai scored five goals in guiding SR Higher Secondary School, Dahod, Gujarat, to a 7-5 victory over Dashmesh Jyot English Medium

School, Nanded, in a league match of the Kanwarji 52nd Nehru junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.

The results (league):

Krida Prabodhini, Pune, 8 (Harshvardhan Ramesh 3, Yogesh Chimanaji 2, Suraj Dipak, Piyush Rajesh, Sohan Jaysingh) bt Sainik School, Amravati Nagar, 0.

SR HSS, Dahod, Gujarat, 7 (Sosa Tushai 5, Rutvik Solanki, Jenis Chauhan) bt Dashmesh Jyot English Medium School, Nanded, 5 (Baldev Singh, Ranjyot Singh, Maninder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajveer Singh).

Directorate General NCC, Blue, 12 (Mohd. Atif Raynee 3, Deepak Mourya 3, Ajit Pal 2, Ketan Khushwaha, Neeraj Prajapati, Ashvani Singh, Ajay Kumar Gond) bt Mukherjee Seminary School, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, 1 (Shobhit Raj Tiwary).

Govt. Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Bankner, Delhi, 11 (Anshu 4, Daksh 2, Deepanshu, Mayank Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, Shahid) bt Government HSS Excellence, Kurai, 0. Manmohan Singh Academy, Shahbad, 5 (Nakhil Rana 2, Aviraj Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Arbaj Khan) bt Mary Matha HS, Palakkad, 1 (R Adarsh).

BASKETBALL

Apex School beats Delhi Public School in U-17 tournament

Shumalya scored 16 points in helping Apex School to a 36-33 victory over Delhi Public School, RK Puram, in a league match of the under-17 girls section in the 35th Hansraj Prabhakar basketball tournament at the Oxford Senior Secondary School courts, Vikaspuri, on Tuesday.

The results:
Under-16 boys: Oxford 45 (Naitik Sapra 21) bt Mira Model 10.
SDPS 35 (Abhishek 13) bt Deepalaya 6.
Fr. Agnel 36 (Ethan 16) bt Maxfort 24 (Vikramaditya 15).
Under-14 boys: Oxford 33 (Nishant 12) bt Brain International 6.
Fr. Agnel 34 (Balraj 16) bt Sanskriti 29 (Vivaaswan Sharma 13).
Under-17 girls: Oxford 20 (Bhavya 16) bt St. Mark’s 3.
Apex School 36 (Shumalya 16) bt DPS, Vasant Kunj 33 (Harshita 12).
Bal Bharati School 34 (Parnika 16) bt DPS, RK Puram, 24.

Ramkumar Ramanathan

