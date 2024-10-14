MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 14: Pragathi impresses in Rallye Du Centre Alsace in France

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 14.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 16:34 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Pragathi, will take part in the Rally de Espana, in Spain, on October 18 and 19 in order to prepare for the World Motorsport Games to be held between October 23 and 28, where she will be representing India in the Rally Category.
File photo: Pragathi, will take part in the Rally de Espana, in Spain, on October 18 and 19 in order to prepare for the World Motorsport Games to be held between October 23 and 28, where she will be representing India in the Rally Category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File photo: Pragathi, will take part in the Rally de Espana, in Spain, on October 18 and 19 in order to prepare for the World Motorsport Games to be held between October 23 and 28, where she will be representing India in the Rally Category. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MOTORSPORTS

Pragathi Gowda impresses in Rallye Du Centre Alsace in France

Indian rallyist Pragathi Gowda finished 16th overall in the Rallye Du Centre Alsace, her fourth international event, held here.

Competing against 67 other drivers in the asphalt rally on Sunday, she achieved an impressive average speed of 108.5 km/h.

The two-day Rallye Du Centre Alsace covered a total distance of 306.11 km.

After ending the first leg in 36th place, Pragathi gained confidence in the second leg, successfully navigating the challenging conditions and reaching the 16th position by consistently hitting the small goals set by her team.

“This was just my fourth International rally and every rally I’ve been making huge steps and improvements which is positive. Every rally has been different from the other. And this was the toughest so far in terms of driving conditions and the grip level,” Pragathi said after the event.

“I am very happy that we could adapt and inhale the nature of it quickly and the car kept responding every step of the way, which built more confidence and inspired consistency.”

Rossel Yohan and Fernandes Steve were the race leaders on Rally 2 cars Citreon C3 and Hyundai I20 N respectively.

Pragathi, will take part in the Rally de Espana, in Spain, on October 18 and 19 in order to prepare for the World Motorsport Games to be held between October 23 and 28, where she will be representing India in the Rally Category.

-PTI

FOOTBALL

Chennaiyin FC’s U-12 side impresses in Mina Cup, beats Borussia Dortmund

Chennaiyin FC’s under-12 side stunned the same age-group side of European heavyweight Borussia Dortmund 4-2 at the Norwich City Mina Cup in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

The prestigious tournament, played on Saturday and Sunday, at Norwich City FC’s training facility, saw the young Marina Machans impress as the only Indian club in the competition.

Players in action during a Norwich City Mina Cup UK match.
Players in action during a Norwich City Mina Cup UK match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Players in action during a Norwich City Mina Cup UK match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manipur-born attacker Nepolian Laikhuram was the star of the match, scoring all four goals against Dortmund. He also finished as CFC’s top scorer with six goals, which included a brace against Bermuda FA.

Rohit Tenshubam and Hitaansh Dipesh were the other scorers for Chennaiyin.

Chennaiyin qualified for the Silver Cup following the group stage, wherein it lost to Inter Milan (0-1) and Liverpool (0-2).

-Team Sportstar

