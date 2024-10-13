Indian sports wrap, October 13: Sharma misses cut in France

GOLF

Sharma misses cut in France, Svensson leads

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Open de France with rounds of 72-75 at the Le Golf National in Paris, where he competed in the Olympic Games two months ago.

Sharma, after four birdies and five bogeys in his first round, had two birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey in his second round and missed the cut by a big margin as it fell at 1-under.

Jesper Svensson took one stroke lead into the final round as he bids for a second DP World Tour title in his rookie season.

The Swede, who won the Porsche Singapore Classic in March, carded a four under 67 to sign for a 13 under par total as he moved one clear of Sam Bairstow and Thorbjørn Olesen at Le Golf National.

Both Svensson and Bairstow are in their rookie campaigns after graduating from the European Challenge Tour, finishing fifth and 18th respectively on last year’s Road to Mallorca Rankings.

The English pair of Dan Bradbury and Joe Dean share fourth on 11 under par, with Dean signing for a five under 66 to move seven places up the leaderboard.

Aditi finishes tied 55th as Ruoning wins Buick title

India’s Aditi Ashok dropped three bogeys in a row early in the final round and carded 3-over 75 to finish tied 55th in the LPGA Buick Shanghai tournament in Shanghai on Sunday.

She had rounds of 71-72-69-75 over the week for a total of 1-under for four rounds.

China’s Ruoning Yin shot an 8-under 64 to win the tournament. It was her fourth career LPGA victory. Yin trailed third-round leader Mao Saigo of Japan by one stroke, but rallied with birdies on five of the final six holes.

Yin finished on 25-under 263 for the four rounds at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

Saigo closed with a 71 and tied for second with Sei Young Kim of South Korea, who carded a 68. Saigo was looking for her first LPGA Tour victory. They were both six strokes off the lead, finishing at 19-under 269.

Yealimi Noh of the United States carded a 67 on Sunday to finish in fourth place, seven strokes behind the winner.

Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea shot a 62 and finished tied for fifth, nine shots off the pace.

Yuvraj Sandhu finishes as top Indian at T-13 in Macau

Yuvraj Sandhu registered another fine result as the Indian finished in tied 13th place at the USD 1 million SJM Macao Open at Macau Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

The Chandigarh pro played some fine golf over the weekend with rounds of 64-68 after rounds of 71-67 on the first two days. He totalled 10-under 270 to finish as the top Indian.

Sandhu had three birdies against one bogey in yet another solid round.

Last week Sandhu finished tied 4th at the Mercuries Masters and before that was tied 6th in the ADT.

Among other Indians Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-67-70-66) was 6-under and finished T-29th, while Saptak Talwar (70-68-72-68) and Khalin Joshi (68-72-70-68) were both 2-under for the week and tied for T-42nd place.

SSP Chawrasia (69-68-69-74) finished at even par and was T-50th.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan finished a solid week with a round of 66 and won wire-to-wire at 20-under and by two strokes over fellow countryman Gunn Charoenkul (67). The third place also went to a Thai player, Poosit Supupramai (64) at 16-under.

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines shot 63 and John Catlin with 65 were tied for fourth place.

Tamburlini wins third title of season after Diksha misses cut

Swiss golfer Chiara Tamburlini fired a round of 69 (-3) to win the Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan by four strokes after India’s Diksha Dagar missed the halfway cut at Sunrise Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

With rounds of 66-73-68-69 she totalled 12-under 276 and beat Yu-Sang Hou (68) of Taiwan by four shots.

Perrine Delacour of France (67) was third, Spain’s Maria Hernandez (68) and Italy’s Elena Virginia Carta (68) were at tied fourth place. Also tied for fourth with them were Nastasia Nadaud of France and South African Nicole Garcia.

Dagar missed the cut at the halfway mark.

Both Tamburlini and Delacour are entered for the next event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open, at the DLF Golf and Country.

Tamburlini had one birdie and one bogey on the front nine and her three birdies in a row from the 11th saw her seal the title beyond doubt.

Tamburlini grabbed her third win of the season and tightened her grip on the Order of Merit and Rookie honours. She had earlier won the Joburg Ladies Open and the Lacoste Open de France. This is her third title of the season.

Third-placed Perrine Delacour won the Dormy Open in Helsingborg earlier this year.

