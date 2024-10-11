IOC suspends funding to IOA owing to internal disputes with no signs of resolution

With infighting within the Indian Olympic Association showing no signs of resolution, the International Olympic committee announced on Friday that it is suspending all payments to be made to the Indian body.

“We have carefully reviewed again, the situation as presented to us. There are obvious ongoing internal disputes and governance issues facing the IOA including a number of reciprocal allegations which have been raised within the executive council. This situation creates a lot of uncertainty and needs clarification and therefore until further notice, the IOC and Olympic solidarity will not make any payments to the IOA, except for direct payments to athletes benefiting from Olympic scholarships,” James Macleod, the IOC director NOC (National Olympic committee) relations and Olympic solidarity Director stated in a letter to IOA president PT Usha, while marking Nita Ambani, the IOC member from India.

Usha for her part, through a press release issued by the IOA, has blamed the IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav – also the president of the Weightlifting Federation of India for the situation.

“The Indian Olympic Association is deeply concerned over the severe financial repercussions caused by the failure of the IOA treasurer to file the necessary annual financial reports despite repeated reminders from the International Olympic Committee.”

“This negligence will result in the IOA’s efforts to support Indian athletes. The Olympic Solidarity Grants, a vital source of funding for athlete development programs and sports initiatives, were withheld due to non-compliance in submitting the financial reports, a responsibility solely within the purview of the treasurer. This lapse shall significantly impact the IOA’s ability to provide the necessary financial support to Indian athletes, threatening their preparation and performance for upcoming international competitions.”

IOA President Usha and members of the IOA executive committee have been at loggerheads for a while now. Last week, the IOA treasurer had claimed in a CAG report that a faulty sponsorship agreement with Reliance India Limited (RIL) led to a loss of Rs. 24 crore to the IOA. This allegation had been refuted by Usha.

Usha and the executive committee have failed to agree on ratifying the appointment of a Chief Executive officer whose role is expected to play a crucial role in pursuing India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics.

This issue was also raised in the IOA release. “The IOA President, Dr. P T Usha has been persistently seeking the Executive Committee ratification of appointment of Mr. Raghuram Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, since January 2024 and an expansion of the administrative staff to enhance the organization’s accountability, transparency and operational efficiency. The recent failures in financial management further highlight the need for these critical reforms.”

"The President of the IOA calls upon all members of the General Assembly to prioritise the interests of Indian athletes and support the urgent reforms needed to ensure that such lapses do not occur in the future." the release added.