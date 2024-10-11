Australia vs Pakistan LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK bowled out for 82, Gardner picks four

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

LIVE SCORE

PLAYING XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (w/c), Iram Javed, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas

TOSS UPDATE

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

PREVIEW

Group A topper Australia will take on Pakistan in a Group A fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Australia is unbeaten so far with two massive wins: A six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka followed by a 60-run triumph against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan started its campaign with a win against Sri Lanka but lost to India in the next game.

