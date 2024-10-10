MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first from Bangladesh to reach 2000 runs in WT20Is

Sultana Joty extended her run as the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in WT20Is, as she added another feather to her cap.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 20:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana in action.
Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s captain Nigar Sultana in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Nigar Sultana Joty became the first Bangladesh player to reach 2000 runs in women’s T20Is during the match against West Indies in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sultana Joty extended her run as the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in WT20Is, as she added another feather to her cap.

The Bangladesh captain was 23 runs away from the milestone before the start of Thursday’s Group B game.

Leading run-scorers for Bangladesh in WT20Is:

1) Nigar Sultana Joty - 2010* runs in 96 innings

2) Farzana Haque - 1253 runs in 79 innings

3) Murshida Khatun - 922 runs in 49 innings

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Nigar Sultana Joty /

Bangladesh women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 77/5 (15); Fletcher strikes twice in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first from Bangladesh to reach 2000 runs in WT20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Remembering Ratan Tata‘s cricket connection
    Raju Kulkarni
  4. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated by alma mater Lady Shri Ram College
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Serie A: Juventus’ Koopmeiners suffers fractured rib injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first from Bangladesh to reach 2000 runs in WT20Is
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka coach Ratnayake hopes Chamari plays for four more years
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana flies home after father’s demise
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup Analysis: India finally breathes fire into campaign but remains cautious
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Chamari Athapaththu’s World Cup dream crashes: when belief wasn’t enough
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: BAN 77/5 (15); Fletcher strikes twice in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first from Bangladesh to reach 2000 runs in WT20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Remembering Ratan Tata‘s cricket connection
    Raju Kulkarni
  4. Two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated by alma mater Lady Shri Ram College
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Serie A: Juventus’ Koopmeiners suffers fractured rib injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment