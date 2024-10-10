Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first from Bangladesh to reach 2000 runs in WT20Is

Nigar Sultana Joty became the first Bangladesh player to reach 2000 runs in women’s T20Is during the match against West Indies in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sultana Joty extended her run as the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in WT20Is, as she added another feather to her cap.

The Bangladesh captain was 23 runs away from the milestone before the start of Thursday’s Group B game.

Leading run-scorers for Bangladesh in WT20Is:

1) Nigar Sultana Joty - 2010* runs in 96 innings

2) Farzana Haque - 1253 runs in 79 innings

3) Murshida Khatun - 922 runs in 49 innings