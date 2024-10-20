MagazineBuy Print

Messi’s hat-trick leads way as Inter Miami set MLS single-season points record in win over Revolution

Miami, with 74 points, broke the old mark of 73 points set by the 2021 Revolution squad.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 08:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi’s hat trick led Inter Miami to a new MLS single-season points record after its 6-2 victory over the visiting New England Revolution on Saturday on MLS Decision Day.

Despite not entering the match until the 58th minute, Messi assisted on Benjamin Cremaschi’s go-ahead goal just seconds after the superstar forward came off the substitute bench. Messi then scored the final three of Miami’s six unanswered goals after the Herons trailed 2-0 through 39 minutes.

Miami, with 74 points, broke the old mark of 73 points set by the 2021 Revolution squad. With the points record and the Supporters’ Shield clinched, the Herons now look to finish the story by capturing the MLS Cup.

Luis Suarez had two goals and two assists, with both strikes coming within a four-minute span in the first half.

ALSO READ: Manchester United beats Brentford 2-1; Brighton punishes wasteful Newcastle

Both Messi and Suarez finished their first full MLS seasons with 20 goals apiece. Messi also had 16 assists in his 19 regular-season matches, while Suarez contributed nine assists in 27 matches.

Luca Langoni and Dylan Borrero scored for the Revolution, whose disappointing season ended on a four-match losing streak. New England (9-21-4, 31 points) finished 14th in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

Despite the big gap in the standings, Langoni caught the Herons unaware just two minutes into the match. New England then extended its lead in the 34th minute due to a soft concession from Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, as Borrero’s innocuous shot rolled through Callender’s legs.

Inter Miami held 65.8 per cent of the possession and outshot the Revolution by a 25-8 margin (11-4 shots on target). The constant pressure finally broke the Revs down in the 40th minute, as Suarez scored twice within a four-minute span to make it a 2-2 match.

All three of Messi’s goals came between the 78th and 89th minutes. The final strike saw Suarez make a leaping touch to cross the ball to Messi in front for a highlight-reel goal.

Miami’s first playoff match is on Friday against the winner of the Eastern Conference wild-card match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United.

