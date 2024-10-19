Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United beats Brentford 2-1; Brighton punishes wasteful Newcastle

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as Manchester United bounced back after conceding a controversial goal to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday for its first victory in more than a month.

The win meant United climbed to 10th in the standings on 11 points after eight matches and eased some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, whose job has been the subject of media speculation. Brentford is 12th on 10 points.

United had 10 men on the pitch when Ethan Pinnock headed in Brentford’s goal from a corner deep in first-half stoppage time after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

United came out of the break fired up and Garnacho latched onto a cross from Marcus Rashford to fire home from the left side of the six-yard box into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Hojlund put the home side ahead in spectacular fashion in the 62nd when Bruno Fernandes found him with a back-heel pass, and the Dane chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Brighton punishes wasteful Newcastle in 1-0 away win

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Danny Welbeck’s first-half goal against the run of play gave Brighton & Hove Albion a 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday, with the home side’s lack of sharpness in front of goal extending its winless streak to four Premier League games.

With striker Alexander Isak back after a period out with a toe injury, Newcastle dominated the opening exchanges but struggled to convert its plentiful possession into shots on target, and Welbeck showed how it should be done in the 35th minute, muscling into the box to slip the ball past Nick Pope and give Brighton the lead.

Newcastle’s accuracy improved in the second half but the shots it managed on target lacked power and precision, while Brighton looked dangerous every time it crossed the halfway line.

Dan Burn finally got the ball into the Brighton net in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time but he was well offside and the goal was chalked off as the Seagulls hung on for a win that moved them up to fifth in the table on 15 points, while Newcastle remains eighth on 12.