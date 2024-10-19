MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Six Kings Slam: Djokovic beats Nadal in duo’s last ever battle

Djokovic won 6-2, 7-6(5) against Nadal – who is set to retire to at next month’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga – in the third-place play-off at the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event in Riyadh.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 23:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) pose for a photo ahead of the Third Place Playoff match at the Six Kings Slam at Kingdom Arena on Saturday in Riyadh.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) pose for a photo ahead of the Third Place Playoff match at the Six Kings Slam at Kingdom Arena on Saturday in Riyadh. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Rafael Nadal (left) and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (right) pose for a photo ahead of the Third Place Playoff match at the Six Kings Slam at Kingdom Arena on Saturday in Riyadh. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The iconic rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal recorded its final chapter on Saturday.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, won 6-2, 7-6(5) against 22-time Major winner Nadal – who is set to retire to at next month’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga – in the third-place play-off at the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event in Riyadh.

Later in the night, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The event, which awards money but no ATP ranking points, is Saudi Arabia’s latest foray into tennis.

The match won’t be officially added to their previous 60 battles – an Open era record for the most matches between two male players – since it is not an ATP-sanctioned event.

The rivalry ends with the head-to-head record 31-29 in Djokovic’s favour.

Their last official match was the second-round fixture at this year’s Paris Olympics which the 37-year-old Serbian won 6-1, 6-4 against the 38-year-old Spaniard. Djokovic eventually defeated Alcaraz, Nadal’s compatriot, in the final to win his first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Rafael Nadal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six Kings Slam: Djokovic beats Nadal in duo’s last ever battle
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 2: Washington, Pradosh tons put TN in control vs Delhi; Ruturaj leads Maharashtra fightback vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A defeats Pakistan A by seven runs in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup
    PTI
  5. Premier League: Tottenham scores three goals in eight minutes, beats West Ham 4-1 at home
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Six Kings Slam: Djokovic beats Nadal in duo’s last ever battle
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stockholm Open 2024: Paul ends Wawrinka’s run to reach final
    AFP
  3. Stockholm Open 2024: Wawrinka beats top seed Rublev in quarters, sets up semifinal against Tommy Paul
    AFP
  4. Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to back injury
    AFP
  5. World No. 9 Danielle Collins will not retire, says she will be back in 2025
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Six Kings Slam: Djokovic beats Nadal in duo’s last ever battle
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 2: Washington, Pradosh tons put TN in control vs Delhi; Ruturaj leads Maharashtra fightback vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A defeats Pakistan A by seven runs in ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup
    PTI
  5. Premier League: Tottenham scores three goals in eight minutes, beats West Ham 4-1 at home
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment