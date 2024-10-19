Six Kings Slam: Djokovic beats Nadal in duo’s last ever battle

The iconic rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal recorded its final chapter on Saturday.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, won 6-2, 7-6(5) against 22-time Major winner Nadal – who is set to retire to at next month’s Davis Cup Finals in Malaga – in the third-place play-off at the Six Kings Slam, an exhibition event in Riyadh.

Emotional scenes at the net 🥹



A warm embrace at the net between Djokovic and Nadal as Novak defeats the Spaniard 6-2 7-6 🤝#SixKingsSlampic.twitter.com/cARfLjn03Q — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 19, 2024

Later in the night, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The event, which awards money but no ATP ranking points, is Saudi Arabia’s latest foray into tennis.

The match won’t be officially added to their previous 60 battles – an Open era record for the most matches between two male players – since it is not an ATP-sanctioned event.

The rivalry ends with the head-to-head record 31-29 in Djokovic’s favour.

Their last official match was the second-round fixture at this year’s Paris Olympics which the 37-year-old Serbian won 6-1, 6-4 against the 38-year-old Spaniard. Djokovic eventually defeated Alcaraz, Nadal’s compatriot, in the final to win his first-ever Olympic gold medal.