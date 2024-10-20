South Africa will take on New Zealand in the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

For the first time since 2016, the Women’s T20 World Cup will have a new winner. Both teams have wounds of a disappointing home World Cup (albeit in different formats) in their recent past - South Africa fell to Australia last year in the T20 World Cup final while New Zealand never made it past the group stage in the ODI World Cup in 2022.

Enroute to the final in the UAE, the Proteas exacted sweet revenge against Australia in the semifinal, with the latter’s bid for a four-peat foiled for the second time in T20 World Cup history. The White Ferns clinched a thrilling knockout game against West Indies to put to bed the ghosts of a loss to the same side in the 2016 edition’s semifinal...

SQUADS South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon. Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit. New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

When to watch the women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final?

The South Africa vs New Zealand women’s T20 World Cup final match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, October 20.

Where will the South Africa vs New Zealand women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final be played?

The South Africa vs New Zealand women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Where to watch the live broadcast of India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final?

The South Africa vs New Zealand women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final match will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final?

The South Africa vs New Zealand women’s T20 World Cup 2024 final match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.