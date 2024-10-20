MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Juventus gets narrow win after 10-man Lazio scores late own goal

Juventus, however, struggled to make its numerical advantage count against a resilient Lazio side, which kept up the grit and fight to stay on level terms going into the break.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 08:43 IST , TURIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lazio’s Mario Gila (R) reacts after scoring his team’s their own goal during a Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Lazio’s Mario Gila (R) reacts after scoring his team’s their own goal during a Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lazio’s Mario Gila (R) reacts after scoring his team’s their own goal during a Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Lazio defender Mario Gila scored a late own goal to give Juventus a 1-0 home win in Serie A on Saturday after the visiting Lazio side was reduced to 10 men midway through the first half.

Juventus provisionally moved up one place to second on 16 points, level with leader Napoli and two points above third-placed Inter Milan, which both have a game in hand.

Lazio was off to a good start and had the front foot until it was left with 10 men in the 24th minute after defender Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a tackle on Pierre Kalulu.

Juventus, however, struggled to make its numerical advantage count against a resilient Lazio side, which kept up the grit and fight to stay on level terms going into the break.

The visitor continued its focus on defending its goal after the restart.

ALSO READ: La Liga - Mbappe, Vinicius on target to give Real Madrid 2-1 win at Celta Vigo

Juventus, meanwhile, had chances through Dusan Vlahovic, who hit the bar before the hour mark, and Douglas Luiz, who sent his header slightly wide minutes later.

But the host continued without a shot on target until the 81st minute when Vlahovic had Provedel intervene for the first time as the Serbia striker tried his luck from the edge of the box.

Lazio’s Gila eventually put Juventus in front five minutes from full-time when he attempted to block Juan Cabal’s cross from the side, sending it past Provedel and into the net instead.

Juventus, still unbeaten in the campaign across all competitions, hosts VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday before visiting Inter Milan in its next league outing on Oct. 27.

Lazio, which sits fifth in the standings with 13 points, will hope to maintain its perfect Europa League start at Twente on Thursday after wins against Dynamo Kyiv and Nice.

